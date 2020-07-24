MASONTOWN — Garrett Brooks did a little bit of everything Thursday night, including saving Alan VanSickle’s stellar 10-inning performance in Mill Run’s 4-3 Fayette County Baseball League win in 11 innings over Masontown as the sun set at Masontown-German Park.
Brooks made a couple diving catches in center field, scored the first run of the game in the top of the first inning and drove in the game-tying run in the top of the seventh inning.
Oh, and Brooks also pitched out of bases-loaded situation in waning daylight in the bottom of the 11th inning by getting Michael Coll swinging.
And, the final pitch added more drama when ball skipped past Mill Run catcher Cade Warrick and hit the backstop. Coll hustled to first base, but Warrick kept his wits about him, gathered the loose ball and recorded the out at the plate on Darion Palmer to end the game.
“Garrett is a great competitor. I can put him anywhere on the field and he just competes,” praised Mill Run manager Ray Orndorff.
Tanner Orndorff started the winning rally in the top of the 11th inning with a single up the middle. He moved to second on a wild pitch. Nolan Porterfield intended to sacrifice bunt Orndorff to third base, but perfectly situated the bunt to the right of the mound for an infield single. The throw to first skipped away, allowing Orndorff to score the winning run.
“We played offense, we played defense and had pitching,” said Ray Orndorff. “Early in the game we had some miscues. I began to think ‘what if’ later in the game.
“It was getting pretty dark. It was hard to see the ball as a hitter. The pitcher had the advantage. It was hard to pick up the ball. We told the infield to help the outfield with balls in the air.”
“We took it down to the wire,” Orndorff added with a smile.
“Give credit to Mill Run. They came to play. They put the ball in play,” said Masontown manager John Palmer. “This was the best game of the year.
“We fought. Today was their day.”
Brooks preserved the yeoman performance by VanSickle. The left-hander pitched 10 innings and allowed three runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts, one walk and one hit-batsman.
“At the end of the eighth and ninth inning, he said I want it. I want to win it,” said Ray Orndorff.
“Geez, he’s still in there,” John Palmer said of VanSickle’s performance. “He pitched a very good game. He kept us off balance with his change of speed. We have trouble with change of speed (pitchers).”
Dakota McWilliams drove in Brooks to give Mill Run a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but Masontown came right back in the bottom of the inning when Darion Palmer opened with a book-rule double to left field and scored on a double steal when Mill Run threw through to second base. Zach Uhazie beat the throw and Palmer came home.
VanSickle settled down, retiring the next eight batters.
Willie Palmer broke the string with a one-out triple in the bottom of the fourth inning, but was stranded at third with a fly out to right field and Brooks’ diving grab of Chad Petrush’s sinking line drive into right-center field to end the inning.
Masontown pieced together three hits off VanSickle to score two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Coll singled to open the inning and moved to third on Kenny Ryan’s one-out double. Both runners held their base when Austin Bergman was safe on an infield error.
VanSickle struck out Reed Long for the second out, but Darion Palmer ripped a line drive over the third base bag to drive home Coll and Ryan for a 3-1 lead.
Mill Run responded with single runs in the sixth and seventh innings.
Cade Warrick opened the sixth inning with a double. He moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on Tanner Orndorff’s two-out single.
Logan Kemp opened the seventh inning with a single. He moved to second on Luke Warrick’s sacrifice bunt, and scored on Brooks’ two-out double.
VanSickle kept Masontown at bay while his teammates rallied to tie the game and eventually take the lead. He retired the side in the sixth and eight innings, and stranded runners at third base in the seventh inning, second in the ninth and first in the 10th inning.
Austin Bergman, Darion Palmer and Ryan gave up a combined 17 hits and two walks, but stranded 13, including nine in scoring position.
Mill Run went 2-1 in its “southern trip,” with wins over Fayette Raiders and Masontown and a loss at Carmichaels to pull into a tie for third place with Mitch’s Bail Bonds at 4-5.
“This is a big win for us,” said Ray Orndorff.
Masontown goes to 7-3 with Carmichaels, who had Fayette Raiders at home Friday night, sporting a 6-2 mark. Masontown hosts the Copperheads Sunday afternoon.
“We have to play Masontown baseball. We win our next two game, that puts us back up top,” said John Palmer.
