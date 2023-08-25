Things are looking up for Monessen, and third-year coach Wade Brown is excited about where things are headed.
“The kids are more used to us and are believing in us,” said Brown. “Even the younger kids, they were (with us as) water boys and are reacting good to things.
“We have kids that have been working out a lot more than in the past. They were more committed in the spring and into the summer. Our numbers have grown.”
Brown anticipates there being 28 to 30 players, including 10 to 12 freshmen, and expectations are high.
“We want to win a conference championship, and go for a WPIAL championship and a state championship,” he said. “That is the process you have to have. We have to have them going out there believing they can beat anybody.”
Brown says the coaching staff has players focused on team goals.
“We don’t want players focusing on individual goals and trying to do more than what they are capable of,” said Brown. “We can’t have guys going off the beaten path and that would leave a teammate out to dry.
“We want to have a cohesive unit.”
When asked about the favorites in the conference, Brown did not hesitate to answer.
“Every team will be tough, and that is how I feel,” explained Brown. “I’m not sure what all teams have coming back. I would think us and Cal, but it is hard to say.
“We haven’t beaten Mapletown since I have been here, nor have we beaten Carmichaels.”
Other teams in the Tri-County South Conference, besides those Brown mentioned, include Bentworth, Beth-Center, Jefferson-Morgan and West Greene.
Monessen returns four All-Conference players with sophomore running back/safety Ty Kershaw, senior running back/linebacker Daevon Burke, senior tackle/linebacker Gemere Majors and sophomore tight end/fullback/defensive lineman Rodney Johnson. Majors will move to tackle from fullback.
The Greyhounds have a plethora of returning starters, or key reserves, on both sides of the ball.
Offensively, in addition to the returning All-Conference starters, starters include junior wide receiver/cornerback Tim Kershaw, senior wide receiver/linebacker Lorenzo Gardner, junior two-way lineman Matt Moore, who returns from a knee injury, junior center/defensive lineman TJ Taylor, and junior quarterback/linebacker Dan Dozier.
Another returning defensive starter includes junior cornerback Devantae Robinson, who also played wide receiver. Brown also pointed out sophomore Theo Moore, a 6-5, 290-pound two-way lineman as a key.
Freshman Dennis Hopkins Jr. will play linebacker and will be the backup quarterback.
“He is a person we are looking to have a big impact coming into the season,” Brown said.
The coaching staff is looking to Majors, Burke and Gardner for leadership, and Brown is excited to see what Burke and Ty Kershaw can do in the backfield.
“We are looking for big things from them,” said Brown. “Kershaw rushed for over 1,300 yards and had over 20 total touchdowns, while Burke had almost 800 yards rushing and 17 total touchdowns.”
Brown said having both back on special teams is huge, as well.
“We are looking for big things from them on special teams,” he said. “Special teams are a third of the game, and we really have to try and score that way, too.”
Burke returned five kickoffs for touchdowns a year ago and added a pair of scores on punt returns, while Ty Kershaw added a punt return for a touchdown.
Brown noted what needs to happen for the season to be a success.
“We have to stay injury free, and the players have to buy into what we are preaching," added Brown.
Monessen hosts Washington in a Week 0 game.
