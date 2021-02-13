Demarion Brown scored a game-high 29 points and Brownsville halted a six-game losing streak with a 65-52 win at Waynesburg Central in Section 4-AAA boys basketball action Friday night.
Derrick Tarpley tossed in 15 points for the Falcons (1-5, 2-6) and Ayden Teeter totaled 14 points and 14 rebounds.
“The guys were ecstatic after the game,” Brownsville coach Stewart Davis said. “They’ve been having good practices. They’ve been hungry to get a win. This is a great confidence boost for them, something we can built off of.”
The Falcons built a 14-6 lead in the first quarter and held a 31-22 halftime advantage. Brown scored 15 points in the first half and Tarpley had nine.
“Damarion was hot in the first half and helped us get out to a good start,” Davis said. “Demarion is only a sophomore but he’s stepping up and showing leadership qualities. They feed off of him.
“Derrick Tarpley played well also and Ayden Teeter had a double-double. Tyler Wible gave us a good contribution, too, with seven points and some boards. It was a good team effort. We played with a lot of energy.”
The Falcons held a 47-37 lead after the third quarter and out-scored the Raiders (1-6, 2-11) 18-15 in the fourth to put the game away.
Chase Henkins paced Waynesburg with 15 points and Jacob Mason tallied 13 points. Sam Harmon and Dawson Fowler added eight and seven points.
Davis noted the struggles his team has been through this season.
“We played one game that we won then we had the three-week delay because of COVID, then we had a COVID issue on the team after that then we had some players out due to grades,” Davis said. “So it was awhile before we had a full team at practice.
“I really feel like now they’re starting to gel and they’ve turned a corner.”
Albert Gallatin 73, Ringgold 32 -- Dylan Shea scored 21 points as the Colonials dominated host Ringgold for a Section 1-AAAAA victory.
Albert Gallatin led 22-8, 40-21 and 59-28 at the breaks.
AJ Blyden followed with 11 points for the Colonials (6-3, 8-4), Nate English had 10 points and Hunter Sexton chipped in with nine points.
Demetrius Butler led the Rams (0-5, 2-7) with 10 points.
Mount Pleasant 54, Uniontown 48 -- The Vikings out-scored visiting Uniontown 19-12 in the fourth quarter to pull out a Section 3-AAAA victory.
Mount Pleasant displayed a balanced scoring attack led by Lucas Toohey (13 points), Jonas King (11) and Nate Kubasky (11). Tyler Salvatore and Jacob Bungard added eight and seven points.
The Vikings (4-4, 5-7) led 10-7 after the first quarter but the Red Raiders (4-5, 4-8) surged to a 24-21 halftime advantage and were up 36-35 heading into the final frame.
Da’marr Lewis scored a game-high 16 points to lead Uniontown, which played without injured starter Bakari Wallace who is averaging 13 points per game. Tanner Uphold tallied nine points and Brian Sykes and Josh Curry Jones both had eight points.
Geibel Catholic 72, Mapletown 36 -- The Gators rode a big second half to a Section 2-A win over host Mapletown.
Geibel Catholic (5-2, 5-6) led 16-14 after the first quarter and 29-23 at halftime. The Gators pulled away from there, out-scoring the Maples (3-3, 4-4) 42-13 over the final two quarters.
Zach Allamon scored 19 points for Geibel, which also got 13 points from Jueal Williams, 12 points from Trevon White and 11 points from Kaiden Grady.
Landan Stevenson paced Mapletown with a game-high 20 points.
Frazier 64, Bentworth 31 -- Frazier jumped out to a 25-9 lead in the first quarter and never looked back in defeating Section 4-AA foe Bentworth.
Luke Santo scored 16 points and Owen Newcomer followed with 14 points for the first-place Commodores (7-1, 12-3). Both players hit four 3-pointers.
Colton Arison added 12 points for Frazier.
Landon Urcho paced the Bearcats (0-6, 1-9) with 10 points.
Yough 64, Southmoreland 30 -- Gamal Marballie tossed in a game-high 22 points and Terek Crosby tallied 20 as host Yough rolled past Southmoreland in a Section 3-AAAA game.
The Cougars led 15-5, 32-18 and 50-22 at the breaks.
Tyler Zerone added 10 points for Yough (2-5, 3-8).
Isaac Trout topped the Scotties (0-11, 1-13) in scoring with 10 points.
Avella 59, West Greene 49 -- Gabe Lis scored 21 points and Avella rallied after a slow start to defeat host West Greene in a Section 2-A game.
The Pioneers (1-6, 1-9) led 13-7 after the first quarter before the Eagles (3-3, 4-8) pulled even at 22-22 at halftime. Avella took control with an 18-7 advantage in the third quarter and held on from there.
Brandon Samol had 14 points for Avella and Donovan Avolio added 10 points.
Caleb Rice tied for game-high honors with 21 points to lead West Greene, and Chase Blake had 16 points.
Girls basketball
Albert Gallatin 66, Uniontown 34 -- Bryn Bezjak rang up a game-high 21 points as Albert Gallatin beat host Uniontown in a Section 3-AAAAA game.
Liz Murtha added 12 points for the Lady Colonials (6-4, 11-4).
Nekea Lewis and Ty Thanh led the Lady Raiders (1-8, 3-10) with eight points apiece.
Waynesburg Central 67, Brownsville 55 -- Kaley Rohanna poured in a game-high 30 points, including five 3-pointers, as the Lady Raiders triumphed over visiting Brownsville in a Section 2-AAA game.
Waynesburg led 22-17 after one, 40-23 at halftime and 58-32 after three quarters before the Lady Falcons claimed a 23-9 advantage in the final frame.
Clara Paige Miller added 14 points for the second-place Lady Raiders. (7-1, 9-4).
Emma Seto racked up 22 points for Brownsville (0-4, 0-5) which also got 14 points from Melanie Shumar and 12 points from Aubri Hogsett.
West Greene 80, Avella 35 -- The Lady Pioneers extended their Section 1-A winning streak to 51 with a lopsided win over visiting Avella.
Anna Durbin sank three 3-pointers in a 21-point performance to lead West Greene (6-0, 11-2). Brooke Barner tossed in 17 points and Elizabeth Brudnock also made three 3-pointers in tallying 11 points.
The Lady Eagles (6-3, 9-5) were led by Katie Dryer who tied for game-high honors with 21 points.
The Lady Pioneers led 65-13 at halftime.
Cornell 41, Bentworth 28 -- Cornell beat visiting Bentworth in a non-section contest.
Leiana Rucker led the Lady Raiders (2-11) with 13 points. Brooklynn VanDine added 12 points and Jaykiri Robinson ha 11 points.
Grace Skerbetz scored eight points for the Lady Bearcats (1-12).
