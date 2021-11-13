Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow in the afternoon. High around 40F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow showers in the evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.