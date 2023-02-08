For awhile it seemed like the deck was stacked against Brownsville's boys basketball team this season.
After a promising 7-2 start the Falcons suffered through a 1-5 stretch that saw them plummet to 3-5 in Section 4-AAA.
"We had some misfortune," Brownsville coach Rob Ramsey said. "We had guys sick, we had guys out for various reasons but I knew if we could get everybody together that we could go on a run."
That's just what the Falcons did, reeling off wins in their final four section games including a 69-55 victory over visiting Charleroi on Tuesday night which not only secured a playoff spot but clinched a third-place finish in the standings.
Harlan Davis made four 3-pointers in scoring a game-high 20 points for Brownsville (7-5, 12-7) which also got 13 points from Damarion Brown, 11 from Trent Wible and 10 from Cedric Harrison. Elijah Brown chipped in with nine points.
"We played pretty well. Harlan shot really well," Ramsey said. "And we got Elijah Brown back today. This is the first game we've had all the guys in our rotation together since the Mount Pleasant game on January 6. So we felt pretty good about this game going in."
The Falcons got two 3-pointers by Davis and one by Damarion Brown in jumping out to a 17-10 lead in the first quarter and stayed in front the rest of the way.
"We were up 32-25 at the end of the first half and had a big third quarter," Ramsey said.
The Falcons outscored the Cougars 24-9 in the third, which included a 22-6 run with two more 3-pointers by Davis and one by Elijah Brown, to take a 56-34 lead into the final frame.
In the first meeting between the two, Charleroi charged back in the second half from a 14-point deficit to win in overtime. Ramsey made sure he reminded his players of that before the rematch.
"I came into the locker room and my pregame speech was basically, 'I shouldn't have to say much. You guys remember what happened last time. Let's go about our business, take care of the ball and play strong defense.' And that's what we did."
Charleroi kept battling and held a 21-13 advantage in the fourth but there would be no dramatic rally on this night.
"It was a great all-around performance on offense," Ramsey said. "That's something we've been doing the last two-three-four games is balanced scoring. And I thought we played pretty well defensively, too."
Bryce Large scored 16 points to lead the Cougars (4-7, 9-12) who also got 10 points from Jackson Keranko.
"It feels really good to get into the playoffs," Ramsey said. "Even during that tough stretch, like in our loss to Yough I felt if we kept playing the way we were playing we would get in.
"After the game I told them I was proud of them for keeping their heads up and we finished strong. We won our last four section games. They've been resilient all year and they not only earned a playoff spot but they got up into third place."
Charleroi is still alive for a playoff berth but would need a win at first-place Yough and a McGuffey loss at last-place Waynesburg Central on Friday to get in.
Brownsville closes out the regular season with a non-section home game against California on Friday night.
