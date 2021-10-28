Albert Gallatin was the first to do it after a winless 2018 football season and Uniontown followed suit this year.
Brownsville is the latest to join that group.
The Falcons have opted to become the third high school football team from Fayette County to pull out of the WPIAL with hopes of rejuvenating a floundering program and someday returning to the district league.
Brownsville’s school board approved the decision last Thursday. The Falcons will carry an independent status for at least the next two years.
It was a last-resort move for the football program, according to Brownsville athletic director Skooter Roebuck.
“I just think it was time,” Roebuck said. “We thought we were seriously in danger of losing our program.
“Prior to that, it was like I know things are bad and we’re not competing but I wasn’t sure this was the best option. This year, the way the numbers were at practices, we were really afraid we wouldn’t have a football program if we didn’t try something.”
The Falcons began the season under first-year coach Brian Gates with a roster in the mid-20s.
“We had about 23 or 24 at camp, then we lost a couple there, then we lost a couple with bumps and bruises then you start getting beat by 50-60 and you lose a couple more kids,” Roebuck said. “We had 16 at Yough on Friday.”
Brownsville played one of its best games of the season in a match-up of winless teams that the Cougars won, 49-26.
Albert Gallatin was the first to make the move and saw immediate results. The Colonials’ roster and fan base have grown as they have posted seasons of 5-3, 5-1 and 6-2 so far in 2021 with a pair of forfeit wins.
“It’s unfortunate to see other Fayette County schools going through what we were going through,” said fourth-year AG coach Drew Dindl. “You hate to see that.
“We did it because that’s what we thought was best for us at the time and I think some of the other schools were waiting to see what would happen to us. We were sort of like the guinea pig.
“Now that they see it is working out for us I think Uniontown and Brownsville said, well, maybe we should go that route.”
The Falcons have a combined record of 15-130 since posting a 4-5 mark in 2005. Brownsville is 0-7 this year, including one forfeit loss.
Even so, not everybody agreed with the decision to go independent but the tide has been changing.
“You have people on both sides but this was the first year that I think a majority of the parents were on board with moving out of the WPIAL,” Roebuck said. “We saw a definite increase in backing that decision.”
Roebuck has already had discussions with Uniontown and Albert Gallatin.
“I talked to (AG athletic director) Duane Dupont and I talked to (assistant coach) Harry Kaufmann at Uniontown trying to get some ideas on who to call, how do you fill a schedule,” Roebuck said.
Uniontown and Albert Gallatin have played each other in 2020 and 2021 and the obvious question is will there be talks about those schools playing the Falcons in 2022?
“We’ve already got them on the schedule,” Dindl said. “We’d love to play all the other Fayette County teams, naturally. They’re nearby and there’s a natural rivalry there.”
Uniontown coach Keith Jeffries, whose team snapped a 35-game losing streak this season, sees playing Brownsville as an obvious addition to the Red Raiders’ schedule.
“That gives us another local game so that’s always a good thing,” Jeffries said. “I know what they’re going through. I think their numbers now are similar to what Uniontown’s were last year.”
After struggling through four straight losing seasons, the Red Raiders (2-3) have two wins, both over Carrick, in their first year as independent which has stirred up the fan base.
“We’ve had nice crowds for both of our home games,” Jeffries said. “The entire student section was full and after our second win over Carrick the kids actually stormed the field. The enthusiasm from the student body is back. I’ve even had a lot of kids talk to me about playing next year.”
Jeffries pointed out his goals for 2021 were to finally end the losing streak and bump up the roster, which is currently at around 40 players.
“We’re going in the right direction,” Jeffries said.
Brownsville is hoping following the lead of the Colonials and Red Raiders will eventually steer their football program back on track as well.
