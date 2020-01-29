Tessa Dellarose is playing defense with some of the best soccer players in her age group at the United States’ U-16 Girls’ National Team Domestic Training Camp in Lakewood Ranch, Florida.
Yes — you read that correctly — the Brownsville sophomore that scored 49 goals this past season, and has 76 through two years is playing in the back line, but it is not something she is unfamiliar with.
“I have really gotten used to playing defense,” said the University of North Carolina recruit. “I am just glad that I was invited to the camp. I am willing to do whatever I can to help my team win. Nowadays, outside backs are getting more into the attack, but they also need the speed to get back on defense, so I feel like the position suits me well.
“I don’t normally play striker for my club team either, but in high school, they like to use me at forward, and I am happy to do whatever I can to help my team win.”
The camp, which started last Friday and runs through Wednesday, will factor into the selection of the U-16 girls’ national team.
“This is the kind of camp to get you on the team,” said Dellarose prior to leaving for the camp on Thursday evening. “I am really not thinking about that at this point. I just want to focus on performing well at the camp.
“I have always thought about playing for a national team, but it didn’t really start to become a reality until I developed more as a player. It is very flattering to be selected for the camp.”
Dellarose also plays for the Riverhounds Development Academy (RDA) in Pittsburgh, and Academy Director Scott Gibson was glad to see one of RDA’s players invited to the camp.
“This is a great opportunity for Tessa to experience a camp with the National Team,” said Gibson in a press release last Wednesday that was sent by the RDA. “She is the fifth RDA player behind alums Mikayla Mance (Virginia Tech), Ciara Terrabasso (Villanova University), Aideen O’Donoghue (University of South Florida) and Dane Jacomen (University of Pennsylvania) to get the opportunity in our short history, and we are excited to see how she does. Tessa will grow from this opportunity, and the entire club wishes her well.”
Dellarose competed in the ECNL Florida National Selection Game earlier in January. In July, she was named to an ECNL National Training Camp, and participated in two U.S. Soccer Youth National Team Identification Centers in 2019.
Dellarose does all this while maintaining a 4.0 GPA.
