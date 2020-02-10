Brownsville fought off host California for a 50-47 non-section win Monday in a girls basketball battle between two teams headed for the postseason.
Aubri Hogsett scored a game-high 15 points for the Lady Falcons (13-8) who led 11-8, 24-16 and 31-27 at the breaks. Emma Seto chipped in with 11 points.
Jordyn Cruse and Makayla Boda paced the Lady Trojans (12-10) with 13 and 12 points, respectively. Ca’Mari Walden added nine points.
