Bryant & Stratton (Buffalo) edged Clinton College in overtime, 88-87, on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the USCAA Women’s Division I National Championships at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus.
Bryant & Stratton, who is the fourth seed, will play either top-seeded University of St. Thomas (Texas) or Bryant & Stratton (Syracuse) in today’s semifinals at 2 p.m. inside the Main Arena.
Clinton College (14-3) took an 86-84 lead with 2:21 left in overtime on a layup by Logan Taylor-McDaniel. Bryant & Stratton (22-7) tied the game with 33 seconds remaining on a layup by Danyea Barclay and teammate Alissa Johnson put her team ahead for good with a layup 13 seconds later.
Kiara Cadore made 1 out of 2 at the line to get Clinton College within one with six seconds to go, and Bryant & Stratton missed two free throws at the other end, but Clinton College couldn’t get a last-second shot off as time expired.
Bryant & Stratton’s Shamecca Minor had a game-high 26 points on eight three pointers and one two-point basket. Teammate Jane Brannon added 16 points, and Barclay (15) and Johnson (11) were also in double figures. Mecca Odell Camille pulled down 10 rebounds for Bryant & Stratton.
McDaniel led Clinton College in scoring with 25 points on 12 field goals, including one three-pointer. She also had 11 rebounds for the double-double. Cadore added 19 and had 13 rebounds.
Clinton’s Kamaria Green came off the bench and scored 23 points in 24 minutes. Teammate Shanyia Verene had a game-high 16 rebounds.
Bryant & Stratton (Rochester) 69, Florida National 62 -- Bryant & Stratton (Rochester) came alive in the second and third quarters and hung on for a victory over Florida National in the Division I USCAA Women’s Basketball Championships.
Both teams scored 13 points in the opening quarter before Bryant & Stratton outscored Florida National, 17-12, in the second for a 30-25 halftime advantage. Bryant & Stratton (22-5) extended its lead after three quarter to 54-40 before Florida National (14-12) had a 22-15 edge in the fourth.
Bryant & Stratton plays Bluefield State College in the semifinals today at 12 p.m. in the Main Arena. Bluefield is the No. 2 seed, while Bryant & Stratton is the third seed.
Kadijah Jones and Dorian Sharp led Bryant & Stratton in scoring with 19 points. Both had double-double, as Jones pulled down 12 rebound and Sharp had 11. Teammate Myjoi Adams added 12 points.
Florida National’s Adria Stewart scored a game-high 24 points on nine field goals, including four 3-pointers, and was 2 of 2 at the foul line. Teammate Rosalyn Sealy added 12 and Deandre Akins chipped in with 10.
Bluefield State 59, Maine-Fort Kent 52 -- Bluefield State had a 12-point lead after the first quarter and hung on for a victory over Maine-Fort Kent in the quarterfinals of the USCAA Division I Women’s Championships.
Bluefield State (16-11) plays Bryant & Stratton (Rochester) in the semifinals today at 2 p.m. inside the Main Arena.
Fort Kent (13-13) trailed 19-7 after the first, but cut the halftime deficit to 32-25 after an 18-13 advantage in the second period.
Bluefield State had a 13-11 edge in the third and Kent State had a 16-14 advantage in the fourth.
Kent State’s Savana Jankowski had a game-high 23 points on six field goals, including three 3-pointers, and was 8 of 13 at the foul line. She also had 10 rebounds for a double-double.
Bluefield State’s Dani Janutolo had 15 points on six field goals (3 three-pointers). Teammate Derricka Bramwell added 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Men’s Division I
SUNY Delhi 70, Holy Family 56 -- SUNY Delhi had a strong first half and rode that momentum to a victory over Holy Family in the USCAA Division I Men’s Championships.
SUNY Delhi (20-7) plays in the semifinals today at 4 p.m.
SUNY Delhi had a 36-24 lead after the first half, and held a 34-32 edge in the second half.
SUNY’s Glenn Butler had a game-high 23 points, and teammate Payton Dean had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Jordan Fragale added 11. Jared Beach led the game and SUNY in rebounds with 11.
Byron Dean Jr. led Holy Family (14-16) in scoring with 15. Teammate Marc Silas chipped in with 10. Thomas Bullock had eight rebounds for Holy Family.
Bluefield State 55, Bryant & Stratton (Buffalo) 51 -- Bluefield State held off a late charge by Bryant & Stratton (Buffalo) for a victory in the quarterfinals of the Division I Men’s Championships.
Bluefield State (13-12) plays the winner of Florida National University and Maine-Fort Kent in the semifinals today at 6 p.m.
Bluefield State had a 33-27 advantage after the first half, but Bryant & Stratton had a 24-22 edge in the second.
Bluefield State was led in scoring by Marquez Cooper, who had 11.
Bryant & Stratton’s Jonathan Range had a game-high 12 points. Teammate Jabari Hibbert added 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.