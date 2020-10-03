Chartiers-Houston put the game away with 27 points in the third quarter Friday night for a 48-13 Century Conference victory at Charleroi.
Nate Cavallo scored both touchdowns for the Cougars (1-3, 1-3), the first on a 16-yard run and the second on a 40-yard interception return.
Jimmy Sadler had a big game for the Bucs (2-1, 2-2) with touchdown runs of 80, 70, 40 and 7 yards. Carson Craig returned an interception 65 yards for a touchdown.
Century Conference
Chartiers-Houston 21-0-27-0 -- 48
Charleroi 6-0-7-0 -- 13
First Quarter
CH: Jimmy Sadler 80 run (Anthony Romano kick)
CH: Carson Craig 65 interception return (Anthony Romano kick)
Char: Nate Cavallo 16 run (kick failed)
Third Quarter
CH: Jimmy Sadler 70 run (Anthony Romano kick)
CH: Jimmy Sadler 40 run (Anthony Romano kick)
Char: Nate Cavallo 40 interception return (Sam Iacovangelo kick)
CH: Jimmy Sadler 7 run (Anthony Romano kick).
Records: Chartiers-Houston (2-1, 2-2), Charleroi (1-3, 1-3).
