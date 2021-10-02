Chartiers-Houston led 13-3 at halftime and added to its lead in the third quarter Friday night for a 27-10 Century Conference victory over visiting Charleroi.
Arlo McIntyre hit a 24-yard field goal for Charleroi's only points in the first half.
Mason Megela added a 3-yard touchdown run in the third quarter for the Cougars (1-2, 1-4).
Lane Camden ran for three touchdowns and 114 yards on 11 carries for the Bucs (2-1, 4-1). Teammate Terry Fetsko completed 8-of-15 passes for 145 yards.
Century Conference
Charleroi 0-3-7-0 -- 10
Chartiers-Houston 0-13-14-0 -- 27
Second Quarter
CH: Lane Camden 2 run (Anthony Romano kick)
Char: Arlo McIntyre 24 FG
CH: Lane Camden 6 run (Anthony Romano kick)
Third Quarter
CH: Jordan Irson 6 run (Anthony Romano kick)
Char: Mason Megela 2 run (Arlo McIntyre kick)
CH: Lane Camden 3 run (Anthony Romano kick)
Records: Charleroi (1-2, 1-4), Chartiers-Houston (2-1, 4-1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.