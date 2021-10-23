Chartiers-Houston scored 15 points in the fourth quarter Friday night to rally for a 27-24 victory over visiting Waynesburg Central in a Century Conference game.
Jake Mele returned a punt 60 yards with 11:39 left in the game to bring the Bucs to 24-19. Jordan Irson scored the game-winning touchdown on a 20-yard pass from Terry Fetsko with 6:46 remaining. Irson tacked on the two-point run.
Waynesburg (1-4, 2-6) opened the scoring at 7:53 in the first quarter on Jake Stephenson's 5-yard touchdown pass to Trent Zupper.
Jessie Orbin's 38-yard touchdown run cut the Bucs' deficit to 7-6 at 10:20 in the second quarter.
Breydon Woods sprinted 71 yards to the end zone about a minute later and Chase Henkins hit a 28-yard field goal as time expired in the first half.
Woods ran for 201 yards on 32 carries.
Waynesburg's lead grew to 24-6 when Nate Jones returned the opening kickoff of the second half 83 yards for a touchdown.
Chartiers-Houston started its comeback on Irson's 19-yard touchdown run 20 seconds after Jones' score.
Century Conference
Waynesburg Central 7-10-7-0 -- 24
Chartiers-Houston 0-6-6-15 -- 27
First Quarter
WC: Trent Zupper 5 pass from Jake Stephenson (Chase Henkins kick), 7:53
Second Quarter
CH: Jessie Orbin 38 run (kick failed), 10:20
WC: Breydon Woods 71 run (Chase Henkins kick), 9:10
WC: Chase Henkins 28 FG, :00
Third Quarter
WC: Nate Jones 83 kickoff return (Chase Henkins kick), 11:46
CH: Jordan Irson 19 run (kick failed), 11:26
Fourth Quarter
CH: Jake Mele 60 punt return (Anthony Romano kick), 11:39
CH: Jordan Irson 20 pass from Terry Fetsko (Jordan Irson run), 6:46
Records: Waynesburg Central (1-4, 2-6), Chartiers-Houston (5-1, 7-1).
