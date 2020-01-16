Chartiers-Houston gradually pulled away in the second half for a 66-53 non-section boys basketball win over visiting Jefferson-Morgan Wednesday night.
Tahj Jacobs tossed in a game-high 25 points for the Rockets (4-11), who rallied from a 21-9 deficit in the first period to pull within 32-30 by halftime.
Elijah Vaden scored 22 points to lead the Bucs (9-6), who surged to a 51-44 lead after three quarters and extended their advantage from there Evan Simpson added 15 points for C-H, Austin Arnold chipped in with 12 and Seth Dunn tallied 11.
