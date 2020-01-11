Chartiers-Houston cruised to a 69-22 Section 2-AA victory Friday night over visiting Bentworth.
The Bucs improve to 2-3 in the section and 7-6 overall. The Bearcats slip to 0-5 in the section and 0-12 overall.
Caleb Haskey (14), Alijah Vaden (13), Lucas Myers (11), and Evan Simpson (10) all scored in double figures for Chartiers-Houston.
Section 2-AA
Bentworth 6-3-8-5 -- 22
Chartiers-Houston 16-23-19-11 -- 69
Chartiers-Houston: Caleb Haskey 14, Alijah Vaden 13, Lucas Myers 11, Evan Simpson 10. Records: Bentworth (0-5, 0-12), Chartiers-Houston (2-3, 7-6).
