Chances are if you’re a fan of Fayette County sports you know the name Bosnic.
Nick, Mike Jr. and Dan are all sons of Michael Bosnic Sr. and each was a talented athlete that played at the NCAA Division-1 level.
Nick, Laurel Highlands’ all-time leading scorer in boys basketball, played at Maryland and Duquesne. Mike, who starred in football and basketball at Albert Gallatin, played football at Pitt. Dan, who started in football and basketball at Laurel Highlands, was recruited by Temple for football.
All three have had successful coaching stints at the high school level: Nick at Connellsville and Dan at Connellsville and Monessen in basketball, and Mike at Carmichaels and Washington in football.
The trio has a couple of cousins, however, who have made a name for themselves in the sporting world as well.
Julian Bosnic is the 22-year-old son of Brian Bosnic — Mike Sr.’s younger brother — and was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 14th round of the 2022 MLB draft in June. He signed with the Bucs last week.
Julian and his 26-year-old brother Dante, who played baseball at Brown, were raised in Florida with Brian and his wife Cynthia.
Julian’s path to the Pirates included a bumpy road of injuries but he persevered and now has a shot at making it to the Major Leagues.
The 6-foot-3, 218-pound left-handed pitcher starred at South Carolina in 2021 after having Tommy John surgery and was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the 16th round of last year’s draft but did not sign. Instead he returned to the Gamecocks but didn’t pitch at all in the 2022 season after undergoing another surgery, this one for a flexor strain. Despite those setbacks, Julian was still highly regarded. He went into the transfer portal and was welcomed with open arms by Arkansas until the Pirates stepped in and wrapped him up.
“He was probably going to get drafted in the top two or three rounds coming out of high school,” Brian said of Julian. “He actually was a better hitter in high school than he was a pitcher, but clearly he had great potential as a pitcher. Then his first game as a senior that February in front of about 22 or 23 scouts, he hurt his arm. So he basically didn’t pitch at all as a high school senior.
“He actually tried to rehab it but he went to college and in October he knew it wasn’t going to get better and wound up having Tommy John surgery. He flew out and had the Los Angeles Dodgers’ doctor do it for him.”
That would be the famous Dr. Neal ElAttrache.
“His dad is from Mount Pleasant,” Bosnic pointed out. “He performed the surgery. He did (Shohei) Ohtani, he did (Lance) McCullers, he did (Tom) Brady’s knees. He’s really taken over as the Tommy John guy.
“My wife is from Mount Pleasant and went to high school with him and is really good friends with him.”
The surgery was a success but nonetheless rehabilitation is always lengthy with such an injury.
“He missed his whole freshman year, and his sophomore year, that was the COVID year, he was just starting to come back and I think he threw eight innings, no hits, no runs, and then they shut down.”
Julian regained his speed but it took longer for his control to return.
“He was quick,” Brian said. “He got his velocity back. He was up to 96-97. But he was wild. He couldn’t get his location back. They put him in the bullpen and he did really well. His batting average against (.133) was one of the lowest in the country.”
Julian went 4-2 with a 2.84 ERA and four saves in 22 games, all but four out of the bullpen, for the Gamecocks in 2021. He rang up 78 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings, including a team record eight in a row in a game against Dayton, and his WHIP was a sparkling .093. He gave up just two home runs and averaged almost 14 strikeouts per nine innings.
Julian has a sharp-breaking curveball and a changeup to go with his sizzling fastball. He’ll likely be looked at as a starting pitcher despite his bullpen prowess last year.
Julian was also a golfer and and a soccer goalie in high school.
Brian, a Pitt graduate, was an excellent athlete in high school as well. A right-hander, the 1978 Albert Gallatin graduate was the Colonials starting quarterback and a pitcher and shortstop on the baseball team.
Brian and Mike Sr., who played collegiate basketball and also was a successful high school football coach, were two of three brothers. The middle brother, Gary Bosnic, quarterbacked Albert Gallatin to the 1974 WPIAL championship under coach Doc Franks, and also kicked AG’s first ever field goal that same season. He went on to play at Harvard.
The trio’s father and Julian’s grandfather, the elder Nick Bosnic, was a star running back on Masontown’s 1937 WPIAL championship team coached by Gene Franks Sr.
