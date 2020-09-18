Chartiers-Houston scored 21 points in the first half Friday night for a 21-6 victory in a Century Conference game at Beth-Center.
The Bulldogs (1-1, 1-1) scored their lone touchdown in the third quarter on Colby Kuhns' 30-yard scoring pass to Dajion Devers.
Kuhns led Beth-Center with 97 yards rushing on 17 carries, and he completed 4-of-15 passes for 79 yards and an interception.
Century Conference
Chartiers-Houston 14-7-0-0 -- 21
Beth-Center 0-0-6-0 -- 6
Beth-Center: Dajion Devers 30 pass from Colby Kuhns (kick failed)
Records: Chartiers-Houston (1-0, 1-1), Beth-Center (1-1, 1-1).
