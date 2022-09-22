Rylin Bugosh scored a hat trick Wednesday night to lead Mount Pleasant to a 6-1 victory in Section 3-AA play against Southmoreland.
The Lady Vikings improve to 5-0-0 in the section and 8-0-0 overall. The Lady Scots, who played for the second time without leading scorer Olivia Cernuto, go to 4-1-0 in the section and 7-1-0 overall.
Cernuto is lost for the season because of an injury. She netted her 100th career goal this season and had 18 this season.
Riley and Morgan Gesinski scored and assisted on each other's goals.
Southmoreland's Kendall Fabery tied the match at 1-1. The Lady Vikings responded with five unanswered goals.
Mount Pleasant held a 12-2 shot advantage over Southmoreland.
Elizabeth Forward 2, Belle Vernon 1 -- The visiting Lady Warriors edged Belle Vernon for a Section 2-AAA victory.
Alyssa Terza and Giovanna Ferraro scored for Elizabeth Forward. The Lady Warriors (7-0-0, 8-1-0) led 1-0 at halftime.
Kataira Rhodes assisted on Farrah Reader's goal in the second half for the Lady Leopards (2-4-0, 3-4-1). Belle Vernon's Victoria Rodriguez made fives saves.
Thomas Jefferson 4, Ringgold 1 -- Sami Maglicco scored twice to lead the Lady Jaguars to a Section 2-AAA victory.
Natalie Lemenza and Bella Vozar scored one goal each for Thomas Jefferson (6-1-0, 8-2-0).
Ringgold goes to 4-3-0 in the section and 7-4-0 overall.
Yough 4, Woodland Hills 0 -- Kendalyn Umbel netted a hat trick in the Lady Cougars' Section 3-AA victory over Woodland Hills.
McKenzie Pritts added a goal and assisted on two for Yough (3-2-0, 4-4-0). Carly Fitzgibbons had the shutout.
Woodland Hills is 2-3-0 in the section and 4-4-0 overall.
Bentworth 7, Beth-Center 0 -- Tessa Charpentier scored four goals and Cassidy Sicchitano had the shutout in the Lady Bearcats' Section 2-A victory.
Mylee Ventura, Brina Orsatti and Emily Kisner netted one goal each for Bentworth.
"Mylee and Brina scored in the first five minutes. We’ve given up goals in the first few minutes the last three games. The big priority was to get quick start tonight," said Bentworth coach Tyler Hamstra. "Tessa played great tonight and moved up into the top five all-time leading goal scorers in the program tonight."
Charleroi 6, Monessen 5, OT -- Bella Carroto scored the game-winner unassisted in overtime to lift the Lady Cougars to a Section 2-A victory.
Charleroi (4-2-0, 5-4-0) scored the first three goals of the match. McKenna DeUnger scored two, and Carroto netted the third goal and assisted on DeUnger's goals.
Monessen (1-5-0, 3-5-0) responded with three goals in the final 13½ minutes of the half. Aaliyah Rice scored the first two and assisted on Ava Fetta's tying goal.
DeUnger set up Carroto for a goal just 19 seconds into the second half. The Lady Greyhounds' Sam Saylor tied the match 13 minutes later.
DeUnger, set up for the second time by Taylor Ramsdell, gave the lead back to Charleroi with under 4½ minutes to play.
Rice assisted on Ava Petruska's goal with less than two minutes to go in regulation.
Waynesburg Central 6, South Allegheny 1 -- Ashlyn Basinger scored all six goals in the Lady Raiders' Section 2-A victory.
Lake Litwinovich and Rylei Rastoska had one assist apiece for Waynesburg (6-0-0, 7-1-0).
South Allegheny goes to 2-3-1 in the section and 2-5-1 overall.
Boys soccer
Greensburg C.C. 13, California 2 -- Carlo Denis scored six goals to lead the Centurions to a Section 2-A win against the Trojans.
Kyler Miller added five goals for Greensburg C.C. (5-0-0, 7-1-0).
Kris Weston and Evan Robison scored for California (2-3-0, 2-5-0).
