Southmoreland's Tim Bukowski never had aspirations to become a head football coach.
He was content with working as an offensive coordinator.
But, circumstances dictated otherwise.
Bukowski had served as offensive coordinator on successful football teams at Clairton, and served on the staff at Ringgold before joining fellow assistant Ron Frederick to become part of Dave Keefer's staff at Southmoreland.
The Scotties became contenders and qualified for the WPIAL playoffs twice in Keefer's four seasons before he resigned following last year's 7-4 season.
Frederick was in line to succeed Keefer before he tragically passed away last winter. The board of education honored Frederick by posthumously naming him head coach.
Bukowski wanted to honor his friend and carry over plans for the program, so he applied for the post and was hired by the board.
Dave Keefer and Mark Keefer are remaining with the program as volunteer assistant coaches.
"We have the type of kids who are resilient and are focused on their work ethic and getting ready to play football," Bukowski said. "We will honor Ron with a flag made by (lineman) Aiden Corvin and by wearing helmet stickers in his memory."
As for the season, Bukowski sees defense as the team's strength, and quarterback as the main position of concern after being blessed with Zach Cernuto and Anthony Govern the past several seasons.
Junior Kaden Keefer is the likely successor because he knows the system the best and "we hope he can play well under the lights on Friday nights."
Junior Trevon Lee may also see time at quarterback, but will mostly be a running back. Bukowski likens his abilities to Govern's.
Freshman quarterback Caden Mathews has potential, reminding Bukowski of "a young Zach Cernuto."
Running backs also include senior Trey Whetsel and Jeffrey Johnson.
Experienced linemen are junior center Aiden Corvin, senior right guard Mason Neiderhiser, senior right tackle Kaleb Tkacs, senior Joey Steban and sophomore Jimmy Carson. Defensive end Nick Dzambo showed promise in the last five games of 2021.
A couple transfers could see plenty of action, lineman Bailey Kennedy from Connellsville, who bench presses 300 pounds, and Cole Marker, from Mount Pleasant, at defensive tackle. Bukowski is excited about the potential of both players.
The freshman class brings talent, including but not limited to tight end and defensive end Stanley Chapman, and Gabe Kubasky.
Sophomore kicker Jake Kaylor has improved his range to roughly 45 yards.
Running back Lily Wasmund was the first girl in the WPIAL to score a touchdown last season, and her brother, Phil Wasmund, is an experienced lineman.
Bukowski said the staff is looking for cornerbacks after the graduation of J.J. Bloom, Isaac Trout, and Josh Bass.
