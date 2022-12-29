Beth-Center's Tyler Berish was the lone local wrestler to take top honors Wednesday at the Excela Holiday Classic hosted by Southmoreland.
Bulldogs' Berish wins Excela Holiday Classic title
- By the Herald-Standard
Thursday, December 29, 2022 2:47 PM
Berish defeated Marion Center's Gage Heilbrun, 7-1, for the 152-pound title.
Teammate Tyler Debnar was edged in the 145-pound title bout, 3-2, by Marion Center's Liam Cornetto. Jacob Layhue was decisioned, 7-5, by Butler's Mickey Kreinbucher in the 189-pound championship.
Mount Pleasant's Joseph Longhi dropped a 9-3 decision to Plum's Sam Snyder in the 121-pound final.
Bedford's Kross Cassidy pinned Elizabeth Forward's Damon Michaels in 5:07 in the 139-pound championship. The Scotties' Tristan Ice was pinned in 2:26 by Levi Donnel in the 160-pound final.
Three Vikings wrestled in the third-place consolation. Jamison Poklembo won a 10-3 decision over Somerset's Logan Baker at 145 pounds and Gregory Shaulis won his 145-pound bout with a 7-0 decision over Fox Chapel's Josh Alexander. Sean Cain dropped a 7-2 decision to Baldwin's Ramil Islamov at 127 pounds.
Elizabeth Forward's Emanuel Gardner was pinned in 1:58 by Marion Center's Cam Stewart at 133 pounds in the fifth-place consolation.
Southmoreland's Landon Delara won a 3-2 decision over McGuffey's Reid Teagarden in seventh-place consolation at 145 pounds. Teammate Kashton Bish dropped a 6-0 decision to United's Colton Henning.
