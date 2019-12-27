Beth-Center put the King Coal Lions Club Christmas Tournament game away Friday afternoon with 25 points in the third quarter to open with a 75-40 win over Mapletown.
The Bulldogs (5-2) led 16-6 after the first quarter and 34-21 at halftime, but then put the game out of reach with a 25-7 advantage in the third quarter.
Andrew Bower led Beth-Center with a game-high 24 points. Easton McDaniel scored 11, and Nick Martin had a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Landan Stevenson scored 17 points for the Maples (0-6).
Lions Club Christmas Tournament
Beth-Center 16-18-25-16 -- 75
Mapletown 6-15-7-12 -- 40
Beth-Center: Andrew Bower 24, Easton McDaniel 11, Nick Martin 10. Mapletown: Landan Stevenson 17. Records: Beth-Center (5-2), Mapletown (0-6).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.