CHARLEROI -- Mapletown coach Chad Stevenson thought maybe he had been watching the wrong set of films just a few minutes into his WPIAL Class A boys basketball playoff game against Neighborhood Academy.
The fifth-seeded Bulldogs rolled to an early 18-3 lead thanks to a barrage of four 3-pointers by three different players and went on to defeat the No. 12 Maples, 70-41, at Charleroi Area High School Friday night.
"My scouting report wasn't very good," Stevenson said with a chuckle. "I watched three of four games and they didn't shoot the ball very good from three. But, boy, they shot it good from out there tonight."
Neighborhood made 11 3-pointers altogether against the Maples' zone defense. John Wilkins made four of them in scoring a game-high 26 points for the Bulldogs (18-4). Courtney Wallace sank three from beyond the arc in following with 15 points and Shamar Simpson added two from distance in adding 14 points.
Neighborhood also got a pair of 3-pointers from Jalen Moore.
The Bulldogs advance to play No. 4 Geibel Catholic in the quarterfinals on Wednesday with the site and time to be determined.
Neighborhood led 22-7 after the first quarter and 37-15 at halftime while holding down Mapletown's two top scorers, Landan Stevenson and Braden McIntire to a combined one point.
The Bulldogs kept rolling in the third quarter, expanding their lead to 61-31. The Maples held a 10-9 edge in the final frame.
Landan Stevenson finally got going in the second half and wound up with a team-high 18 points for Mapletown (8-14). Cohen Stout scored 13 points and A.J. Vanata added eight points. McIntire accounted for the Maples' other two points.
It was the final game for Mapletown seniors Landan Stevenson, the coach's son, and Stout, and the latter got a big, emotional hug from his coach when he was taken out in the fourth quarter.
"It's pretty emotional right now," coach Stevenson said after talking to his players after the game. "I've been with some of these kids since third or fourth grade.
"Cohen's like a son to me, too. He's been dealing with some injuries and health issues but he leaves it all out on the floor. Everything I ask that young man to do he does. He'd run through a wall for me if I asked him, too."
Stevenson took note of his team's effort despite the lopsided final score.
"They play so hard for me. We're down 30 and they're still diving for loose balls," said the fifth-year coach. "What else can you ask for as a coach? I love these kids to death. I'm proud of them. We've come a long way over the years.
"I've watched them grow. It's a good group of kids. I came in when they were in the midst of a 79-game losing streak. We broke that and here we are now in the playoffs for the third year in a row. We've come a long way."
Coach Stevenson feels that streak can continue.
"We lose two really good seniors but we've got a lot of kids coming back," he said. "We've got a great opportunity to be right back here again next year if they put the work in in the offseason.
"Braden had a good year. A.J. Vanata wasn't going to play but thank God he did. He's a really good basketball player. I think he'll have an outstanding year next year."
The Maples have now played both the Bulldogs and the Gators, falling twice to the latter in Section 2-A play by scores of 93-66 and 75-38.
"That's a very good team," coach Stevenson said of Neighborhood. "If they shoot the ball like that again they'll be hard to beat.
"They're both so athletic. Geibel's got three really good players and the other guys are real good role players which makes them a tough team. I'm impressed with both of them. It could go either way. I can't wait to watch that game."
