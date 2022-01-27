Burgettstown defeated Beth-Center, 34-23, Wednesday night to win its fourth-consecutive Section 1-AA wrestling title.
The Bulldogs advanced to the finals with a 54-18 victory over Fort Cherry. Burgettstown downed Jefferson-Morgan, 56-18, in the other semifinal.
The Rangers defeated the Rockets in the consolation final, 33-28.
Boys basketball
Carmichaels 66, Frazier 37 -- Mike Stewart, Drake Long and Chris Barrish combined for 51 points to lead the Mikes to a non-section win over the visiting Commodores.
Stewart scored a game-high 19 points. Long finished with 18 points and Barrish added 14.
Keyshaun Thompson led Frazier (0-15) with 12 points.
Charleroi 73, Mount Pleasant 48 -- Will Wagner poured in a game-high 39 points to lead the visiting Cougars to a non-section win at Mount Pleasant.
The Cougars (11-4) led 32-23 at halftime and 48-34 after three quarters.
Aden Wisnewski scored 16 points for the Vikings (3-13). Dante Giallonardo added 14.
Yough 62, Connellsville 25 -- The Cougars led 39-14 at halftime on their way to a non-section win over the visiting Falcons.
Christian Park paced Yough (8-8) with a game-high 20 points. Terek Crosby finished with 15 points and Austin Matthews added 12.
Dante Riccelli led Connellsville (3-14) with 11 points.
McGuffey 38, Jefferson-Morgan 35 -- The visiting Highlanders rallied in the second quarter for a non-section win at Jefferson-Morgan.
The Rockets (7-5) led 14-9 after the first quarter, but McGuffey rallied for an 18-16 halftime lead.
McGuffey (5-9) led 29-25 after three quarters. Jefferson-Morgan carried the fourth quarter, 10-9.
The Rockets' Tahjere Jacobs scored a game-high 14 points.
Maddix Ganster and Jantzen Durbin both scored nine points for McGuffey.
Bentworth 48, Mapletown 30 -- The Bearcats outscored the visiting Maples in the second quarter, 19-3, on their way to a non-section lead.
Bentworth led 23-6 at halftime and 32-18 after three quarters.
Ayden Bochter paced Bentworth with a game-high 25 points. Landan Stevenson led Mapletown with 14 points.
Girls basketball
Belle Vernon 43, Serra Catholic 42 -- The Lady Leopards held off a late rally by the Lady Eagles for a non-section home win.
Belle Vernon (13-3) led 21-15 at halftime and 36-28 after three quarters. Serra Catholic controlled the fourth quarter, 14-7.
Belle Vernon's Farrah Reader scored game-high 20 points. Viva Kreis added 10.
Chloe Pordash finished with 18 points for the Lady Eagles.
McGuffey 60, Jefferson-Morgan 23 -- McGuffey had four players in double digits for a non-section win against the Lady Rockets.
Taylor Schumacher (17), Claire Redd (12), Gia Bloom (11), and Rainey Szygenda (10) were in double figures for McGuffey (7-9).
Jefferson-Morgan slips to 1-13.
Rifle
Waynesburg 793-46x, West Greene 790-46x -- The Raiders' Riley Reese and Logan Crouse shared medalist honors with 100-8x in a Section 1 victory against rival West Greene.
Waynesburg's Taylor Burnfield was also perfect with 100-7x.
Gavin Tueson was the top scorer for the Pioneers with 100-7x. Tyler Yeager was also on target with 100-4x.
