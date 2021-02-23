WAYNESBURG -- Cameron Palmer sparked Beth-Center inside and Brody Tharp gave his team a lift from the outside on Monday night.
The duo combined for 30 points to help the Bulldogs snap a six-game losing streak with a 52-42 victory at Waynesburg Central in a Section 4-AAA boys basketball clash.
Palmer dominated underneath the basket in racking up 18 points and Tharp came off the bench and scored all 12 of his points on four 3-pointers in the first half to help B-C take control.
Beth-Center (2-7, 5-8) had been struggling with senior leader Easton McDaniel out with an injury.
"We've missed him," B-C coach Bill Greco said. "He's been in and out of the lineup all season with a hamstring injury. The last game he played healthy was Jan. 23 when we won at Monessen."
The Bulldogs had lost six straight since then until defeating the Raiders (1-9, 2-14).
"We needed a win," Greco said. "This is a good elixir for these guys. Maybe it will give us a little bit of momentum going into the playoffs."
The game was a back-and-forth battle until midway into the second quarter.
There were four lead changes in the first quarter with Tharp swishing consecutive 3-pointers late to put the Bulldogs ahead 10-7.
Dawson Fowler's baseline jumper and Chase Henkins' short jump shot gave Waynesburg a 13-11 lead with 6:08 left in the half.
Colby Kuhns tied it by scoring off an offensive rebound and Tharp again drilled back-to-back 3-pointers to put Beth-Center ahead to stay.
"We know he can do that," Greco said of Tharp. "That's his specialty is 3-point shooting. He answered the bell off the bench."
Raiders coach Steve McIntire was frustrated by his team's inability to keep track of Tharp.
"I told several of our players to guard him and he hit four wide open shots," McIntire said.
Beth-Center's Dominick Revi was fouled while also attempting a 3-pointer shortly after and made all three free throws to cap the game-turning 11-point run for a 22-13 lead.
Waynesburg's Jacob Mason scored inside to make it 22-15 before Palmer sank two free throws and scored a bucket inside to put the lead at 11.
Trenton Zupper made a 3-poiner for the Raiders but a reverse layup by B-C's Ryan Ross gave the visitors a 28-18 halftime advantage.
The Bulldogs stayed ahead by double digits the entire third quarter and took their biggest lead, 40-23, on basket by Palmer with three minutes left in the frame.
"I got on Cam early because he went up soft a couple times," Greco said. "He responded. He finished around the basket and he got the kid guarding him in foul trouble."
A jump shot by Henkins and three straight points by Mason got Waynesburg within 40-28 heading into the fourth quarter.
Point guard Kuhns fouled out with 6:19 left and the Raiders clawed their way back to within seven after a basket by Mason and two straight jump shots by Henkins.
"Colby means a lot to this team," Greco said. "He's been holding us together with Easton being out. He's evolving into a pretty good decision maker. He's limiting his turnovers. That hurt us when he fouled out."
Beth-Center weathered the storm, even after its second best ball handler, Ruben Miller, fouled out with 1:52 left. Ross tacked on a pair of late free throws to seal the 10-point win.
Revi was the Bulldogs' third leading scorer with seven points. Ross, Miller and Dajion Devers added four points apiece and Kuhns chipped in with three points.
Henkins tied Palmer for game-high honors with 18 points for the Raiders and Mason, who injured his ankle late in the game, scored 11 points. Folwer followed with seven points, Zupper had four and Drew Layton contributed two points.
McIntire's first year as Waynesburg coach hasn't been easy, especially with the Raiders losing the core of their team to graduation.
"We're low on numbers and we've had multiple COVID issues and injuries this year," McIntire said. "It seems like everything has been helter skelter all the time.
"But we're at a point where we can't use excuses any more. We know we lost six seniors last year. But our mistakes are just turnovers, bad shot selection and effort. It is a lot of inexperience at the varsity level but sooner or later we've got to buckle down and stop making the same mistakes over and over again.
"We'll learn from it. We'll grow from it. We'll get better and compete. This is a building block for next year."
