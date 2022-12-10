Beth-Center outscored Waynesburg Central in overtime, 8-3, Friday night for a non-section home victory.
The Bulldogs led 19-7 after the first quarter, but the Raiders rallied to tie the game at halftime, 29-29. Waynesburg maintained the momentum for a 49-45 lead after three quarters.
Beth-Center forced overtime with a 24-20 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Brody Tharp led the way for the Bulldogs with 30 points. Jason Zellie finished with 20 points and Dom Revi added 13.
Dane Woods was a force for the Raiders with 35 points and 18 rebounds. Alex Eck also had a double-double with 17 rebounds and 10 points. Austin Surber scored 11 points and dished out five assists.
Derry 59, Connellsville 31 -- The Falcons fell behind early and were not able to rally for a non-section road loss to the Trojans.
Derry (3-1) led 18-4, 33-13 and 53-28 at the quarter breaks.
Anthony Piasecki led Connellsville (0-4) with 10 points.
Ethan Frye (18) and Nathan Papuga (17) finished in double figures for Derry.
Laurel Highlands 75, McKeesport 59 -- The Mustangs pulled away in the second half for a non-section road win at McKeesport.
Laurel Highlands (3-0) led 34-31 at halftime. The Mustangs extended the lead to 56-42 after three quarters.
Rodney Gallagher (21) and Keondre DeShields (20) led the Mustangs.
Travarese Rowe scored a game-high 25 points for the Tigers (1-3). Shayne McGraw finished with 21 points.
Uniontown 73, Thomas Jefferson 57 -- The Red Raiders steadily pulled away for a non-section road victory over the Jaguars.
Uniontown led 12-9 after the first quarter and 37-30 at halftime. The lead grew to 53-41 at the end of three quarters.
Notorious Grooms led the Red Raiders with a game-high 25 points. Calvin Winfrey III scored 19 and Jamire Braxton added 11.
Ryan Lawry scored 17 points and Noah Prosser added 14 for Thomas Jefferson.
Carmichaels 80, California 56 -- The Mikes opened a 14-point lead in the first quarter and didn't let up for a non-section victory over the visiting Trojans.
Carmichaels (5-0) led 23-9, 40-23 and 65-40 at the quarter breaks.
The Mikes' Tyler Richmond continued his hot start to the season with a game-high 28 points. Dominic Colarusso scored 17, Liam Lohr finished with 15 and Alec Anderson added 12.
Jacob Ziolecki (11) and Vinny Manzella (10) finished in double figures for California (1-1).
Bentworth 66, Avella 50 -- The Bearcats led throughout the game for a non-section victory over the visiting Eagles.
Bentworth opened an 11-3 in the first quarter. The lead grew to 28-12 at halftime.
Landon Urcho paced the Bearcats with a game-high 20 points. Ben Hays finished with 11 points and Aiden McMurray added 10.
Bryce Wright led Avella with 18 points. Nate Lilia finished with 10 points.
Girls basketball
Derry 53, Geibel Catholic 30 -- The Lady Trojans built a 23-8 halftime lead on their way to a non-section victory over the visiting Lady Gators.
Emma Larkin led Geibel (1-3) with 19 points.
Rachelle Marincheck scored a game-high 20 points for Derry (3-2). Jane Huss added 11.
University (W.Va.) 70, Albert Gallatin 38 -- University scored 42 points in the middle two quarters to pull away from the visiting Lady Colonials for a non-section victory.
Courtlyn Turner paced Albert Gallatin with 11 points. Gianna Michaux finished with 10 points.
Hannah Stemple scored a game-high 16 points for the home team. Ella Simpson (14), Julia Maisel (11), and Ashlyn Weaver (10) also finished in double figures.
Yough 49, Steel Valley 23 -- The Lady Cougars scored outscored the visitors in the first quarter for a non-section home victory.
Yough (1-2) led 20-3, 30-8 and 36-14 at the quarter breaks.
Autumn Matthews and Hailey Bock shared game-scoring honors for Yough with 13 points apiece.
McGuffey 66, Uniontown 41 -- The Lady Highlanders scored 46 points in the middle quarters for non-section victory over the visiting Lady Raiders.
Uniontown (0-4) led 13-11 after the first quarter, but trailed 32-20 at halftime. The deficit grew to 55-32 after three quarters.
A'kira Dade led the Lady Raiders with 15 points. Emily Myers scored 11 and Aziriah Wilson added 10.
Taylor Schumacher scored a game-high 19 points for McGuffey (3-1). Sarah Brownlee finished with 16 points and Alexis Ewig contributed 12.
Waynesburg Central 47, Ringgold 21 -- The Lady Raiders finished the first week of the season without a loss after defeating the visiting Lady Rams.
Waynesburg (4-0) held Ringgold to single digits in each quarter.
The Lady Raiders' Addison Blair scored a game-high 12 points. Kaley Rohanna and Peyton Cowell both finished with eight points. Josie Horne grabbed 11 rebounds.
Angela Massey finished with nine points for Ringgold (0-4).
West Greene 55, Bentworth 30 -- The Lady Pioneers held the visitors scoreless in the second quarter for a non-section home victory.
West Greene led 21-9 after the first quarter and 28-9 at halftime. The Lady Pioneers held a 27-21 advantage in the second half.
Kendra Tharp paced West Greene with 12 points. Taylor Karvan added 11.
Kayla O'Dell scored nine points and Amber Sallee added eight for Bentworth.
