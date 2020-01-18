Beth-Center’s rally came up short in a 52-48 setback to Frazier on Friday in Section 4-AAA play at Henry DiVirgilio Field House.
The Commodores (1-6, 1-13) had a 47-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter, but the Bulldogs (1-6, 5-9) outscored the home team, 12-5, in the final period.
Beth-Center had an 8-6 edge in the first, but Frazier took a halftime advantage of 25-22 after outscoring the visitors, 19-14. The Commodores had a 22-14 advantage in the third quarter.
The Bulldogs’ Andrew Bower had 13 points, and BC’s Easton McDaniel added 12.
Frazier’s Luke Santo had a game-high 19 points.
(1) comment
I understand the just of the article but why wouldn't you talk about it as being Fraziers first win? Those boys deserve a little respect. They have never given up and play hard every game. Please do better with your presentation of your article next time. Thanks
