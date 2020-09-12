Blayze Vilcoss scored on a 10-yard pass from Colby Kuhns with 9:44 left in the game to secure a 20-7 Century Conference victory at Waynesburg Central.
The Raiders led 7-0 on Braydon Woods' 3-yard touchdown run at 4:43 of the first quarter.
The Bulldogs tied the game 2½ minutes later when Kuhns scored on a 12-yard run. Kuhns added a 5-yard touchdown run with 1:07 left in the first half.
Kuhns finished with 87 yards rushing on 16 carries and completed 12-of-22 passes for 148 yards. Vilcoss caught four passes for 56 yards.
Century Conference
Beth-Center 7-7-0-6 — 20
Waynesburg Central 7-0-0-0 — 7
First Quarter
WC: Braydon Woods 3 run (Chase Hixenbaugh kick), 4:43
BC: Colby Kuhns 12 run (Nick Wiltrout kick), 1:12
Second Quarter
BC: Colby Kuhns 5 run (Nick Wiltrout kick), 1:07
Fourth Quarter
BC: Blayze Vilcoss 10 pass from Colby Kuhns (kick failed), 9:44
