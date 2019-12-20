Beth-Center rallied for an 84-55 non-section victory over Bentworth on Thursday at Beth-Center High School.
The Bearcats (0-2, 0-5) had a 17-13 lead after the first quarter before the Bulldogs (1-1, 4-2) outscored the visitors, 30-14, in the second quarter for a 43-31 advantage.
Both scored 17 in the third quarter before Beth-Center outscored Bentworth, 24-7, in the fourth.
The Bulldogs’ Andrew Bower led the game in scoring with 29 points, including seven 3-pointers, and he also had seven assists. Teammate Nick Martin had 20 points and 16 rebounds, as he recorded a double-double for the third straight game. Beth-Center’s Ruben Miller also had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
The Bearcats’ Shawn Dziak made four 3-pointers and 21 points. Teammate Landon Urcho had 10 points.
