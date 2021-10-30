Beth-Center played its way into the WPIAL playoffs with a 32-22 Century Conference victory over visiting Waynesburg Central.
The Bulldogs (2-6) finished fourth with a conference record of 2-3. The Raiders finish the season with a 1-5 conference record and an overall mark of 2-7.
Beth-Center outscored Waynesburg in the second half, 18-8.
Ethan Varesko caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Dominick Revi in the third quarter. Varesko scored on a 3-yard run and Revi hit Tyler Berish on a 24-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.
Varesko ran for 102 yards on 18 carries and caught two passes for 36 yards. Revi completed three passes for 80 yards.
The Raiders' Marcus Bolz scored on a 9-yard run with 14 seconds left in the game.
Beth-Center led 14-0 after the first quarter on a Revi 1-yard run and Tyler Debnar's 50-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Waynesburg responded with 14 points in the second quarter. Breydon Woods ran 54 yards for one score and Nate Kirby plunged into the end zone from one yard for a touchdown.
Woods ran for 152 yards on 24 carries. Kirby completed 12-of-24 passes for 71 yards. Devon Cowell caught seven passes for 47 yards.
Century Conference
Waynesburg Central 0-14-0-8 -- 22
Beth-Center 14-0-6-12 -- 32
First Quarter
BC: Dominick Revi 1 run (Ethan Varesko run), 3:33
BC: Tyler Debnar 50 interception return (pass failed), 1:24
Second Quarter
WC: Breydon Woods 54 run (kick failed), 2:18
WC: Nate Kirby 1 run (Chase Fox run), :09
Third Quarter
BC: Ethan Varesko 20 pass from Dominick Revi (pass failed), 3:17
Fourth Quarter
BC: Ethan Varesko 3 run (pass failed), 7:02
BC: Tyler Berish 24 pass from Dominick Revi (run failed), 4:08
WC: Marcus Bolz 9 run (Trent Zupper run), :14
Records: Beth-Center (2-3, 2-6), Waynesburg (1-5, 2-7).
