Beth-Center advanced five wrestlers into the semifinals Monday at the Southmoreland Holiday Classic.
Alston Csutoros (189), Kyle McCollum (132), Trevor Pettit (160), Tyler Berish (152), and Tyler Debnar (145) all qualified for the semifinals.
The Bulldogs’ Davis Stepp (120), Jackson Gwyer (126), Jacob Layhue (172), Josh Deems (285), and Tyler Fisher (138) remained alive in the consolations. Beth-Center sits in second place in the team standings with 96 points. Butler is first with 105.
Albert Gallatin is seventh with 64½ points. Shawn Loring (285) was the lone Colonial to advance into the semifinals, but Alex Simon (120), Bailey Holbert (138), James Standish (172), Landon Conroy (160), Logan Nalepka (113), Phil Dennis (145), and Rich Cartwright (189) all remain in the consolation round.
The host Scotties are ninth with 56 points. Andrew Johnson (138), Anthony Govern (215), and Bryson Robinson (172) advanced into the semifinal round. Ben Yeskey (189), Kayli Redmond (113), and Tristan Ice (152) are alive in the consolations.
Elizabeth Forward sits in 23rd place with 31½ points. The Warriors’ Caidan Brock (152) and Dylan Bruce (126) are in the semifinals, while Emanuel Gardner (120) remains alive in the consolation round.
Yough finished the first day with 23 points. Corvan Johnson (138) and Gavin Roebuck (189) fell into the consolations.
Girls basketball
Albert Gallatin 85, Washington 35 — Mya Glisan and Gianna Michaux both topped 20 points to lead the Lady Colonials to victory over Washington on the first day of the Christmas Clash at the Corral hosted by Laurel Highlands.
Glisan scored a game-high 22 points with Michaux close behind with 20. Elizabeth Murtha added 16 points for Albert Gallatin.
The Lady Colonials (4-2) built a 51-26 halftime lead and finished off the victory with a 34-9 advantage in the second half.
Marena Malone paced Washington (0-5) with 13 points. Cayleigh Brown added 11.
Chartiers-Houston 43, Laurel Highlands 22 — The Lady Bucs defeated the host Fillies in the Christmas Clash at the Corral.
Chartiers-Houston (4-2) led 8-3, 24-9 and 35-18 at the quarter breaks.
Aareanna Griffith led Laurel Highlands (0-8) with 13 points. Ayrianna Sumpter finished with four points.
The Lady Bucs’ Ava Capazolli tied for game-scoring honors with 13 points. Kaydan Buckingham and Dominique Mortimer both finished with eight points.
Boys basketball
Waynesburg Central 60, West Greene 43 — The Raiders pulled away in the fourth quarter for a victory in the Bentworth Holiday Tournament.
Waynesburg (2-5) led 11-8 after the first quarter and held a three-point lead, 24-21, at halftime. The Raiders extended their lead to 41-34 after three quarters, and then secured the win with a 19-9 advantage in the final eight minutes.
The Raiders’ Chase Henkins (23) and Jacob Mason (21) combined for 44 points.
Ian Van Dyne scored 13 points for the Pioneers (2-5). Kaden Shields added eight points.
Propel Braddock Hills 76, Bentworth 52 — Propel Braddock Hills steadily pulled away over the final three quarters to defeat the host team in the Bentworth Holiday Tournament.
Propel Braddock Hills (3-4) led 15-12, 34-26 and 55-39 at the quarter breaks.
Benjamin Mayhew poured in 42 points for the victors. Patrick Panchella added 13.
Landon Urcho paced the Bearcats (1-5) with 32 points. Colton Lusk finished with 12 points.
