Beth-Center was solid from the foul line throughout the game, and notably in the fourth quarter, as the visiting Bulldogs held on a for a 66-61 non-section victory Friday night at Jefferson-Morgan.
Easton McDaniel hit all four of his attempts and Andrew Bower made a pair in the final 45 seconds of the game to preserve the win.
Beth-Center (7-10) was 15-for-20 from the line in the game and 7-of-10 in the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs led 33-25 at halftime. The Rockets (5-13) held a 36-33 advantage in the second half.
McDaniel and Bower shared scoring honors for Beth-Center with 15 points apiece. Nick Martin finished with 13 and Kamden Studnicki added 11.
Tajh Jacobs paced the Rockets with a game-high 21 points. Troy Wright added 14.
Non-section
Beth-Center 15-18-18-15 -- 66
Jefferson-Morgan 11-14-19-17 -- 61
Beth-Center: Easton McDaniel 15, Andrew Bower 15, Nick Martin 13, Kamden Studnicki 11. JM: Tajh Jacobs 21, Troy Wright 14. Records: Beth-Center (7-10), Jefferson-Morgan (5-13).
