The 2019 season was unkind to the Beth-Center High School football team. Injuries and losses were plentiful.
If history speaks to anything, it would be unwise to dismiss the 2020 team because it is tough to keep the Bulldogs down.
The plan, according to Coach Joe Kuhns, is to get back to playing Beth-Center football and on the winning track.
“I think we have the same expectations a Beth-Center football team has every year,” Kuhns said. “We’ll put out a gutsy group that will give us the best effort it has. I feel we will look something like that.”
The Bulldogs will battle with familiar foes in the Century Conference, including favorite McGuffey, Washington, Charleroi and Frazier. Chartiers-Houston moves up from Class A while Waynesburg moves down from Class AAA.
At the most, only two teams will advance to the WPIAL playoffs.
Beth-Center suffered through a 1-9 season overall and 0-7 conference mark last season. Kuhns said the team suffered about a dozen long-term injuries.
“We played a whole bunch of people quite a bit and they weren’t ready for it,” Kuhns said. “A lot of different guys saw a lot of playing time. They got a lot of unexpected playing time.”
Of the Bulldogs’ nine losses, two were by one point and three others were by five, eight and nine points.
Through all the struggles, Kuhns thinks Beth-Center developed a stronger and deeper offensive line. He thinks it may be a strength in 2020.
“We have a bunch of good players up front,” Kuhns said. “We have a good corps and we should have a good rotation up front.”
The Bulldogs return junior Colby Kuhns, the coach’s son, at quarterback. The younger Kuhns threw for more than 500 yards before being injured in the fifth game, suffering a torn ACL. He was sidelined for the balance of the school year athletically. But he’s back and ready to contribute in a big way.
He'll be counted on to direct the offense and he will rely on the offensive front to give him time to get the ball into the hands of several skill players.
Some of the players Beth-Center will rely on include senior Blayze Vilcoss, receiver/running back; junior Aiden Symcheck, and senior Daijon Devers, receiver/defensive back.
Some of the offensive and defensive linemen being looked to are juniors Hunter Bowser (6-0, 300), Ethan Novotney and Nathan Zelnis (6-6, 280) and sophomore Ryan Bittner, all two-way linemen, and senior defensive end Austin Schoch.
Coach Kuhns said Vilcoss is a four-year starter, Bowser will play nose guard, Zelnis has Division-I size and Bittner received a lot of playing time last year, is in great shape and shows a lot of promise.
“Vilcoss has a defensive mentality,” he added. “He likes to run into stuff. Symcheck should be the best linebacker in the conference. Devers’ first year was last season. He started at corner back. He’s matured from a boy to a man. He’s done some impressive stuff. He’s figured it out.”
Beth-Center posted identical 7-4 seasons in 2017 and 2018. The Bulldogs' last conference title was 2014 in the Class A Tri-County South and last WPIAL playoff victory was 2010.
After a rough season, Kuhns is hoping for and working toward a turn around.
“We could have won five games last year,” Kuhns said. “It was a tough season.
“McGuffey should be really good this season. They have a big roster and some really good players. Wash High is Wash High. We will compete and hopefully we will surprise some people.”
Beth-Center is scheduled to open at Waynesburg Sept. 11. Its first home game is slated for Sept. 18 against Chartiers-Houston. The Bulldogs will play their lone non-conference game the following week when they host Elizabeth Forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.