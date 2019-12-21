Beth-Center won five matches by fall en route to a 60-18 non-section victory over Frazier on Friday at Beth-Center High School.
The Bulldogs’ Davis Stepp (106), Joey Holmes (113) Trevor Pettit (152), Alex Lange (160) and Ryan Lynch (195) recorded pins for head coach Gary Welsh.
The Commodores’ Matthew Kordich (220) and Dylan Slebodnik (285) won by fall.
Beth-Center’s Kyle McCollum (126), Tyler Berish (132), Todd Fisher (138), Andrew LaCotta (145) and Alston Csutoros (170) won by forfeit. The Bulldogs improved to 6-3.
Frazier’s Jake Thomas picked up a forfeit at 120. The Commodores drop to 1-7.
