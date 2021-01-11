Easton McDaniel scored 17 points as Beth-Center rode a balanced attack to a 65-49 season-opening win over visiting Jefferson-Morgan in a non-section boys basketball game Saturday.
Colby Kuhns, who hit four 3-pointers, followed McDaniel with 16 points for the Bulldogs. Cameron Palmer added 15 points and Ruben Miller, who made three 3-pointers, scored 14 points.
Tajh Jacobs led the Rockets (1-1) with 19 points.
Beth-Center held a 12-8 lead after the first quarter and then used an 18-9 edge in the second to take a 30-17 halftime advantage.
The Bulldogs extended their lead to 56-33 after three periods.
