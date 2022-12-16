When sixth-year Beth-Center boys head coach Bill Greco sat down after an early season practice to discuss the upcoming season, he started with a stat about last year’s team that had nothing to do with wins and losses or playoff berths, and he spoke with pride.
“Last year's team placed nine athletes on the Section Academic team and that we had a cumulative grade point average of 3.65 amongst our student athletes,” Greco said with a gleam in his eyes. “That is something we stress and that I'm proud of.”
While the team has been excelling in the classroom, the Bulldogs will be young on the court this year with only one returning starter and a single senior on the roster.
Junior Brody Tharp is the returning starter, averaging 11 points per game in a shortened season a year ago. He shot 40 percent from 3-point range before getting hurt just before Christmas and missing the rest of the season.
Tharp and lone senior Dom Revi will be counted on for leadership, and the duo will be joined with several young players.
“Dom is our senior captain and has been a great kid to have around the program for the past four years,” Greco said. “He is a throwback high school athlete as he also plays and captains the football and baseball teams.
“He is a high-level student and is pursuing opportunities to attend college to become an engineer.”
Sophomore Jonah Sussan, junior Ryan Minerd and freshman Jason Zelie will fill out the starting lineup, while sophomores Santino Revi and Luke Amon will also play significant roles this season.
Sophomore Shane Behanna will be counted on to provide depth at forward and freshman Acie Lawrence will spell some of the veteran guards.
Rounding out the roster are freshmen Tyler Kurowski, Kaleb Stimaker and Tyler Wicks, and sophomore Anthony Stevens.
The Bulldogs are in Section 4-AA with Bentworth, Carmichaels, Chartiers-Houston, Fort Cherry, Frazier and Burgettstown.
“We are new to the section so I'm not sure who has what yet, but I do know that Fort Cherry played in the AA Championship game last year,” Greco said. “Chartiers Houston, Burgettstown and Carmichaels are opponents that I'm somewhat familiar with and they all have returning players from what I've heard.
“We've played Frazier and Bentworth in recent years and I know both teams are well coached and had young talent last year, so for us it is going to be an interesting year.”
“The young kids have to mature quickly in time for section play and to avoid injuries,” Greco said of the keys for a successful season. “We have to improve individually and collectively each and every day.
“If we can do these keys, we can reach out goal this season of reaching the WPIAL playoffs.”
