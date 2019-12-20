Avery Havelka scored 20 points in Burgettstown’s 49-16 Section 3-AA victory over Bentworth on Thursday at Burgettstown High School.
The Lady Blue Devils (1-1, 4-2) had a 23-5 lead after the first, and extended their advantage at halftime to 31-10. The home team outscored the visitors, 16-2, in the third. The Lady Bearcats (0-3, 1-5) had a 4-2 edge in the fourth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.