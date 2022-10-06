The Elizabeth Forward boys had the top three finishers and five in the top 10 Wednesday afternoon to roll to the Big South Conference Meet held at Mingo Creek Park.
Thursday, October 6, 2022 4:25 AM
The Elizabeth Forward boys had the top three finishers and five in the top 10 Wednesday afternoon to roll to the Big South Conference Meet held at Mingo Creek Park.
The Warriors finished with 20 points, well ahead Ringgold in second place with 53 points.
Patrick Burgos rolled to the individual title in 16:50.36. Teammates Thomas Fine (17:57.56) and Hunter Thomas (18:14.35) followed Burgos across the finish line.
Tyler White (6, 18:35.33) and Garrett Vietmeier (8, 18:35.86) also placed in the top 10.
Thomas Jefferson's Gage Derrick finished fourth in 18:22.10. McGuffey's Elihu Dale (5, 18:31.59), and Ringgold's Cael Koneck (7, 18:35.45), Daniel Petersen (9, 18:38.60), and Aidan Fausnaught (10, 18:54.85) also made the medals stand with a top-10 finish.
Thomas Jefferson edged Ringgold to win the girls team title. The Lady Jaguars finished with 40 points, two points ahead of Ringgold.
Thomas Jefferson's Kiley Dorrian finished first in a time of 21:29.98.
McGuffey's Hope Bundash (2, 21:33.16), Ringgold's Ryan Wilson (3, 21:37.36), Angelique Mariana (5, 22:17.01), and Isabel Shvarts (7, 23;55.66), Thomas Jefferson's Nora Kudis (4, 22:05.42), Elizabeth Forward's Marissa Manko (6, 22:27.20) and Brooke Yurkovich (9, 24:05.52), Keystone Oaks' Paige Marnell (8, 24:02.21), and Thomas Jefferson's Brighid Dorrian (10, 24:06.13) rounded out the top-10 finishers.
Girls soccer
Waynesburg Central 10, Beth-Center 1 -- Ashlyn Basinger scored five goals and assisted on another to lead the Lady Raiders to a Section 2-A victory.
Waynesburg's Rylei Rastoska netted a hat trick. Lake Litwinovich had a goal and assist. Ella Miller scored one goal and assisted on two. Jaden Trentinik and Bree Clutter both had one assist.
Emily Scholtisek scored for the Lady Bulldogs.
Belle Vernon 8, Albert Gallatin 0 -- The Lady Leopards remained in the hunt for a Section 2-AAA playoff berth by shutting out Albert Gallatin.
Belle Vernon improves to 5-5-0 in the section and 6-6-1 overall.
Farrah Reader scored four goals, including a natural hat trick in the first half, and assisted on two goals. Kataira Rhodes scored two goals and had three assists. Laurel Lehnhardt and Ava Scalise netted one goal apiece.
Victoria Rodriguez made seven saves to preserve the shutout.
Monessen 2, Bentworth 1 -- Tessa Charpentier gave Bentworth a 1-0 lead after a scoreless first half, but the Lady Greyhounds rallied for a Section 2-A win.
Charleroi 10, Uniontown 1 -- The Lady Cougars returned home from Bill Power Stadium with a non-section victory.
Charleroi's Bella Carroto and McKenna DeUnger both scored four goals in the first half. Rhainna Grogan's unassisted goal gave the visitors a 9-0 lead at halftime.
The Lady Cougars' Camryn Musser and Uniontown's Allison Novak, on a penalty kick, scored in the second half.
