Monica Burns scored a game-high 25 points Monday night to lead California (Pa.) to a 68-59 PSAC West Conference victory at Slippery Rock.
Burns made 12-of-13 free throws and hit three 3-pointers for her game-high total.
The Vulcans (5-2, 11-2) had the better of the play in the odd quarters, outscoring the home team, 39-27. Slippery Rock (1-6, 3-10) held the advantage in the other two quarters, 32-29.
Shauna Harrison added 14 points for the Vulcans, and Bianca Jaspar pulled down a game-high 10 rebounds.
Brooke Hinderliter led Slippery Rock with 17 points and nine rebounds.
Men's basketball
California (Pa.) 94, Slippery Rock 93 -- Brent Pegram hit a shot at the buzzer to lift the Vulcans past The Rock for a PSAC West Conference road victory.
Donovan Walker's two free throws gave Slippery Rock a 93-92 lead with seven seconds remaining to set up Pegram's heroics.
California (4-3, 8-5) led 49-44 at halftime.
Pegram led all scorers with 30 points, including eight 3-pointers. Luke House finished with 18 points and six rebounds. Zyan Collins scored 13 and Tim Smith, Jr. added 11.
Jared Armstrong scored 26 points for Slippery Rock (2-5, 6-7). Deontae Robertson finished with 20, Will Robinson, Jr. scored 17 and Micah Till added 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.