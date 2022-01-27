MOUNT PLEASANT -- Burrell's Luke Boylan not only turned around his fortune in the heavyweight bout, but provided momentum for the Bucs in the Section 3-AA title bout against host Mount Pleasant.
Burrell used Boylan's win as a springboard Wednesday night for a 37-25 victory over the Vikings for the Section 3-AA title.
The Vikings' Joseph Semelka was leading 2-0 heading into the third period. However, Boylan caught Semelka out of position for a fall just 13 seconds into the third period.
"Yeah, after (the 285-pound bout), I started doing the math," Mount Pleasant coach Zach Snyder said of Boylan's fall. "The heavyweight match turned into a gamble. I could've moved a couple guys around.
"I'm still confident the way (Semelka) wrestled, but he just got caught at the end. It definitely took the win out of our sails. And, they knew. They knew what they had to do."
The Vikings' Joseph Longhi stemmed some of the momentum with a pin at 3:04 at 106 pounds, but Burrell's Calio Zenella (120) and Cooper Hornack (126) followed with pins to wrap up the victory.
Mount Pleasant's Duncan Blose won a 12-2 major decision at 126 pounds and the Bucs' Nikolas Ferra closed the match with a fall in 1:20.
The title match started at 138 pounds with the Vikings' Jamison Poklembo winning by fall in 1:44.
Burrell's Shawn Szymanski tied the match with a fall at 145 pounds and the Bucs pulled ahead on Isaac Lacinsky's 21-5 technical fall at 152 pounds.
Mount Pleasant's Conor Johnson kept fighting in his 160-pound bout despite stoppages to tend to his bloodied face, but Damian Barr finished with a 10-1 major decision.
The Bucs' Nico Zanella had several stoppages because of blood, although it didn't slow him down in a 14-6 major decision at 172 pounds against Ty Hornick.
Mount Pleasant managed to get on a little roll heading into the heavyweight bout with Noah Gnibus' 7-3 decision at 189 pounds and Dayton Pitzer's fall in just 24 seconds at 215 pounds.
"They have some talent through the middle. I kind of expected those. At 145, 152, 160, I know they have some studs through there," said Snyder. "I thought Conor Johnson and Ty Hornick both battled. They got pinned by those kids earlier in the year. I was hoping on paper we could stay away from bonus points, and they did.
"Conor Johnson was taking blows to the face. He's bleeding and going back out, fired up and battling for the team."
Snyder understood Burrell would be a tough opponent, and found positives despite the loss in the final.
"I was happy with the result. We've got a good preview. That's probably one of, if not the, toughest team in the WPIAL," said Snyder. "They're looking at winning section championships. I'm looking at winning WPIAL championships."
The Vikings rolled into the title match with a 71-6 win in the semifinals against Knoch.
Greg Shaulis (132), Hornick (172), Gnibus (189), and Pitzer (215) won by forfeit. Poklembo (138), Brandon Poole (145), Johnson (160), Semelka (285), Longhi (106), Sean Cain (120), and Blose (126) won by fall. Lucas Shaulis (152) won by technical fall.
Southmoreland rebounded from a 52-18 loss to Burrell in the semifinals with a 42-30 over Knoch win in the consolation final.
Southmoreland coach Dan Boring felt the heavyweight bout was the turning point, won by Mason Neiderhiser's fall in 50 seconds.
"Mason Neiderhiser had a nice, big win for us when we needed it. Otherwise, it's 36-36 if we lose that one," said Boring. "We bounced back after the the first one (against Burrell). We were lazy and sloppy, but we won."
Andrew Johnson secured a pin at 138 pounds. Tristan Ice (152), Bryson Robinson (172), Ethan Kenney (189), Anthony Govern (215), and Kashtan Bish (132) all won by forfeit.
Although she dropped an 8-3 decision at 120 pounds, Boring complimented the effort out forth by Faryn Dewitt.
"Give Faryn Dewitt credit in the last match. She made it the whole way through," said Boring.
The Scotties lost to Burrell in the semifinals, 52-18.
"Burrell out-aggressived us. Guys who shouldn't have, got pinned. They weren't ready to wrestle," said Boring.
All four teams advance into the team tournament beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.