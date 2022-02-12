Another Super Bowl is upon us. Generally, the momentous viewing weekend means professional football comes to a close, but, wait, not so! The USFL hits the airways on April 19, so set the phone reminder!
Keeping the tradition alive, Brian Lohr first offered his prediction on Super Bowl outcomes in Super Bowl XXXIV. Not only did my nephew believe the Rams would win, the Holy Cross elementary school-aged student pretty much nailed the final score. Not getting the memo about the move, Brian thinks St. Louis' defense will be able to handle Joe Burrow for a Rams' 27-13 victory.
His brother Jason, citing his dad's claim to "bet the bank" on his favorite team, is going Rams, 26-21.
Great-nephew Collin Downey isn't betting his bank (or anyone else's), also believes Joe Burrow is a good quarterback and will lead the Bungles-no-more to a 28-21 victory.
For the 12th consecutive year, Pumpkin, the family cat, could care less.
As for me, there are compelling arguments for either team. Both have offenses that can get rolling with supreme talent. The Rams have well-paid, well-known athletes on defense, but Cincinnati's are no slouches. If QBs are the key position, then I'm giving the edge to Joe Burrow and the Bengals, 23-21. That score begs a failed 2-point conversion and, if that be the final score, Bengals kicker Evan McPherson will be the MVP.
