Both Uniontown and Connellsville were coming off a short night when they met Saturday at Connellsville at noon.
The Red Raiders pulled into the lead at halftime and then put together a late spurt in the third quarter on their way to a 68-60 non-section victory over the Falcons.
"We played four games this week and it showed. Four games in one week is tough," said Uniontown coach Rob Kezmarsky. "Give Connellsville credit. The kids played hard and the coaches worked hard. They made some plays.
"We prepared for Yough Friday night. It was tough game."
Uniontown defeated the Cougars, 61-43, in its section opener.
Connellsville was saddled with foul trouble early in the game, with the Red Raiders shooting the bonus in the first quarter. Josh Marietta and Jared Hough eventually fouled out in the fourth quarter.
The two teams combined for nearly 50 fouls.
"(Foul trouble) gave a couple guys the opportunity to give them some big time moments. Everyone who went in gave me something," said Jelan Miller, Connellsville's first-year coach.
The game was scoreless through the first two minutes, but the offenses picked up the tempo over the final six minutes. Uniontown held a slim 18-16 advantage at the end of the back-and-forth action.
Bakari Wallace led the way for the Red Raiders early with 11 of his game-high 20 points. Anthony Piasecki scored over half of Connellsville's total with 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers.
Uniontown's Evan Townshend found his range from beyond the arc with three 3-pointers in the second quarter. Wallace added seven to help the Red Raiders to a 38-35 halftime lead..
"The key to the game, Evan Townshend, who's a senior. Not only his shooting, but also his ballhandling and rebounding. He's becoming a complete player," praised Kezmarsky.
The Falcons fought back in the third quarter, but a late surge by the visitors kept the rally contained and the Red Raiders closed the quarter with a 51-49 lead.
Townshend added four more points, while Notorious Grooms scored seven of his 15 points. Although in foul trouble, Marietta and Hough, along with Jake Sanzone, all scored four points for the Falcons.
"I don't know they last time they were in a close game," said Miller. "Today is an example when we ran out of time. Had we had a couple more minutes, it might've made a difference.
"The best thing about basketball is runs. You have to weather those storms. We made a couple, small lapses."
Uniontown (2-2) maintained a safe, but not necessarily comfortable, lead over the final eight minutes. The Red Raiders scored 17 points in the quarter with 12 coming from the foul line.
Townshend hit his fourth 3-pointer of the game to finish with 16 points. Grooms went 6-of-8 from the foul line.
Connellsville (1-4) scored 11 points in the final quarter on field goals from Bruce Giles, Dante Riccelli and Marietta, two free throws each by Hough and Riccelli, and one foul shot from Sanzone.
Riccelli led Connellsville with 15 points. Marietta finished with 14 and Piasecki added 12.
Despite the busy week, Kezmarsky believes the work load paid benefits.
"Any time we can get freshman and sophomores experience, you feel good," said Kezmarsky.
Miller also saw positives in his squad's performances, but is looking for more consistency with those productive plays.
"As far as the positives today, we did everything well. We had only one turnover in the second half. Getting to the foul lane. Being selfless today," said Miller. "But, most importantly, being aggressive yet relentless, but being disciplined. Those three things are in their own categories.
"But, they all lead up to each other. So, we can't have one without the other. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough to get us on the right side."
Miller continued the thought, adding, "Those walls .. composure in the moments when things weren't going our way. We need to move on to the next play."
