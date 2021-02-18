Demetrius Butler poured in 34 points Wednesday night to lead visiting Ringgold to a 65-49 Section 1-AAAAA road victory at West Mifflin.
The Rams (2-5, 4-7) trailed at halftime, 31-24, but rallied for a 40-36 lead at the end of the third quarter. Ringgold closed out the second-half rally with a 25-13 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Mekhi Scott paced the Eagles (0-4, 3-6) with 24 points.
Thomas Jefferson 67, Connellsville 19 -- The Jaguars held the visiting Falcons to single digits in all four quarters for a Section 1-AAAAA home victory.
Thomas Jefferson (5-2, 15-3) led 17-6, 29-10 and 54-15 at the quarter breaks.
Josh Marietta scored five points for Connellsville (0-6, 0-6).
Aidan Kelly finished with 15 points and Ethan Dunsey added 13 for the Jaguars.
Elizabeth Forward 52, Uniontown 41 -- The visiting Warriors held the Red Raiders to just seven points in the second half for a Section 3-AAAA road victory.
Uniontown (4-6, 4-9) led 18-8 after the first quarter and 34-30 at halftime. Elizabeth Forward (7-1, 7-3) outscored the home team in the second half, 22-7.
Vernon Settles led the Warriors with a game-high 29 points. Charles Meehlieb added 10 points.
Josh Curry Jones and Evan Townsend both scored nine points for the Red Raiders.
McGuffey 48, Waynesburg Central 37 -- The Raiders' late rally fell short in a Section 4-AAA road loss to the Highlanders.
McGuffey (6-4, 8-5) led 17-6 after the first quarter and 25-14 at halftime. The home team extended the lead to 36-21 after three quarters.
Chase Henkins led Waynesburg (1-8, 2-13) with 12 points. Jacob Mason added 10.
Ethan Janovich (13), Brock Wallace (12), and Christian Cipoletti (11) all scored in double figures for McGuffey.
Charleroi 67, Brentwood 44 -- The Cougars hit 12 3-pointers on their way to a Section 4-AAA victory over the visiting Spartans.
Will Wagner, Jake Caruso and Gavin Theys all hit three 3-pointers in the win. Wagner scored a game-high 28 points for the Cougars (6-3, 8-5). Caruso finished with 18.
Charleroi led 18-13, 28-23 and 49-29 at the quarter breaks.
Chase Rosing paced Brentwood (6-2, 8-4) with 19 points. Nathan Ziegler added 13.
California 57, Jefferson-Morgan 54 -- The Trojans led by 14 points after the first quarter, and then fended off the visiting Rockets for a Section 4-AA home victory.
California (3-1, 3-2) led 27-18 at halftime. Jefferson-Morgan shaved five points of the deficit in the third quarter and held a slim 20-19 advantage in the final eight minutes.
Corey Frick and Kwondre Porter shared scoring honors for the Trojans with 12 points apiece. Nate O'Savage finished with 11 points.
Tahjere Jacobs scored a game-high 25 points for Jefferson-Morgan (3-7, 5-9).
Geibel Catholic 72, Southmoreland 56 -- The Gators returned home with a non-section victory.
Geibel improves to 7-6 overall, while the Scotties slip to 1-14.
Girls basketball
Trinity 94, Laurel Highlands 23 -- The Lady Hillers scored all they points they needed in the first eight minutes for a Section 3-AAAAA victory over the visiting Fillies.
Essence Davis led Laurel Highlands (2-9, 3-13) with 15 points.
Courtney Dahlquist (19), Alyssia Clutter (14), Abbey Wayman (12), Emily Venick (11), Kaylin Venick (10), and Eden Williamson (10) all finished in double digits for Trinity (9-0, 14-1).
Yough 47, Ligonier Valley 29 -- The Lady Cougars picked up a Section 3-AAAA victory over the visiting Lady Rams.
Yough improves to 2-5 in the section and 4-9 overall. Ligonier Valley slides to 0-9 in the section and 0-10 overall.
California 53, Beth-Center 12 -- The Lady Trojans returned to action with a convincing Section 2-AA victory.
California improves to 4-0 in the section and 6-2 overall. The Lady Bulldogs go to 0-7 in the section and 3-9 overall.
Seton-La Salle 62, Carmichaels 30 -- The Lady Mikes fell to the visiting Lady Rebels in Section 2-AA action.
Carmichaels is now 2-2 in the section and 2-5 overall. Seton-La Salle improves to 4-1 in the section and 4-3 overall.
Greensburg Salem 56, Ringgold 17 -- The Lady Lions were tough at home with a non-section win over the visiting Lady Rams.
Ringgold slips to 2-8 overall, while Greensburg Salem improves to 6-8.
Wrestling
Section 4-AAA (4B) Subsection Tournament -- Ringgold's Brayden Wilcher won the 215-pound weight class to advance to the Section 4-AAA tournament on Saturday at Canon-McMillan.
The Rams' Jack Duncan also advanced after placing second at 120 pounds.
Girls swimming
Ringgold 91, South Park 86 -- The Lady Rams returned home from South Park with a close Section 5-AA victory on the strength of second- and third-place finishes.
Ringgold's Emily Doleno, Paige Doleno, Delaney Pergola and Ainsley Skrinjorich opened the meet by winning the 200 medley relay in 1:52.26.
Paige Doleno (200 IM, 2:21.60; 100 breaststroke, 1:11.12), Andrea Kassa (500 freestyle, 5:34.59), and Emily Doleno (100 backstroke, 1:15.51) all had first-place finishes.
Boys swimming
Ringgold 99, South Park 83 -- The Rams had solid performances throughout the lineup for a Section 5-AA road victory.
Ringgold's Andrew Noll, Bryan Nguyen, Nathan Ferrence and Ryan Gugliotti won the 200 medley relay in 1:46.40, and Ferrence, Noll, Gionni Traeger and Benjamin Carpeal finished first in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:39.07.
Noll (200 freestyle, 1:53.47; 100 backstroke, 56.50), Ferrence (200 IM, 2:13.25; 100 butterfly, 58.55), Gugliotti (50 freestyle, 25.49), Jonnie McDuffie (diving, 258.65), Traeger (100 butterfly, 54.63), Carpeal (500 freestyle, 5:16.33), and Nguyen (100 breaststroke, 1:06.65) all had individual first-place finishes.
Men's basketball
Waynesburg 90, Franciscan 71 -- The visiting Yellow Jackets exploded for 54 points in the second half for a Presidents' Athletic Conference road victory.
Franciscan (1-2, 1-2) led 38-36 at halftime.
Jasen Knotts (14 points, 16 rebounds) and Isaiah Alonzo (17 points, 12 rebounds) both had double-doubles for Waynesburg (1-3, 1-3). Ryan Felberg paced the Yellow Jackets with 21 points. Bryson Wilt (13) and Matt Popeck (14) also finished in double digits.
Sean Hickey led Franciscan with 18 points. Josh Zimmerman and Tristian McDannell both finished with 14 points.
