Butler’s CJ Singleton crossed the finish line 13 seconds ahead of teammate Sage Vavro to win the WPIAL Class AAA Cross Country Championship title Friday afternoon at White Oak Park.
Singleton finished the 5K course in 15:50, with Vavro next across the line in 16:03.
Though Butler had the top two finishers, the North Allegheny boys had four runners finish in the top 10 to win the team title with 40 points. Butler was second with 82.
The Connellsville boys finished 25th with 752 points. Seth Basinger led the Falcons to the finish line in 96th place with a time of 18:22. Ben Zavatchan (137, 19:10), Seth Durst (165, 19:54), Bruce Foster (166, 19:55), Kasey Stanton (188, 21:03), Joey Layman (195, 21:53), and Nick Rohal (196, 22:00) also ran for Connellsville.
Albert Gallatin brought three runners, led by Kaleb Clark 141st with a time of 19:18. Landen Heeter (191, 21;09) and Joshua Dankle (198, 21:55) also competed for the Colonials.
The North Allegheny girls made it a sweep of the team titles, finishing with 67 points. Pine-Richland was second with 115.
Moon’s Mia Cochran easily won the individual gold medal in a time of 17:46. Bethel Park’s Jenna Lang (18:22) and North Allegheny’s Keeley Misutka (18:27) rounded out the top-3 finishers.
Connellsville finished with 842 points. Gabrielle Pisarski was the first Lady Falcon to finish with a time of 23:14. Hailey Murray (158, 23:49), Maggie McPoyle (167, 24:15), Ella Lape (179, 25:23), Cadence Watson (190, 27:26), Cecily Brown (192, 27:59), and Audrey Morrison (195, 29:29) rounded out the Connellsville finishers.
