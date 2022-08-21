Jake Wessel followed a good high school baseball season at Belle Vernon with a stellar performance playing travel ball this summer.
Leopards coach Tony Watson feels that experience will springboard Wessel to a strong senior campaign.
“Jake is definitely coming into next spring as a leader,” Watson said. “He’s a hard worker who’s probably the most fundamentally sound player I’ve coached.”
Wessel, the 5-foot-8, 160-pound son of Jim and Rebecca Wessel of Rostraver Township, hit .333 for the Leopards with a .875 OPS and made just one error playing mainly catcher for Belle Vernon this past spring and kept it going in the summer.
“He was playing up with Beaver Valley Red,” Watson said. “He’s a year younger with most of the kids he’s competing with. He’s been very competitive against some high-targeted D-1 players this summer.”
Wessel batted .533 with a 1.365 OPS for Beaver Valley Red, leading the team in both categories. He also was tops on the team in on-base percentage (.632), slugging percentage (.733), hits (40) and doubles (6). He was second in triples (3), home runs (1), RBIs (18) and runs (27) and also drew 16 walks.
Watson feels Wessel can play at the next level.
“Jake can do it all,” Watson said. “Hit for power, strong arm, consistent bat. He mainly caught for us last year but he plays outfield primarily. Also he’s near the top of his class with a 4.8 GPA.”
Watson said Wessel has improved steadily throughout the spring and summer.
“Clearly you’re getting a ton of reps against some polished pitchers and that has to help,” Watson said of Wessel’s summer showing. “Some of these kids are getting ready to head into college. The more good pitching he sees the better it’s going to help his approach at the plate.”
Watson will be entering his fourth season as Belle Vernon baseball coach next spring although his first year was wiped out completely by the COVID pandemic. The Leopards reached the playoffs in 2020 but missed the postseason this year although Watson is confident the team will bounce back strong.
“Things didn’t end up the way we would’ve liked last season,” Watson said. “But I can see there’s good chemistry developing with the current players moving up and Jake’s one of the guys everybody looks up to on the team.”
