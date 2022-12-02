BROWNSVILLE — Sara Larkin wasn’t expecting a victory when her Geibel Catholic squad took on a formidable Chartiers-Houston team in the first game of Falcon Fest at Brownsville on Friday afternoon.
Even so, the second-year coach was a bit irked by her team’s performance in a 46-15 loss in the girls basketball opener for both teams.
Allison Wingard dropped in 10 points and was one of 10 different players to score for the Lady Bucs. Amelia Brose and Mia Mitrik followed with seven and six points, respectively.
“I’m disappointed,” Larkin said. “I thought we were better prepared. I know they’re tough. Not a great match-up for us, obviously, but my expectations were higher.”
Chartiers-Houston led 11-3 after the first quarter and 22-9 at halftime before blanking the Lady Gators in the third, 18-0, to take a commanding 40-9 advantage.
“I think we were really intimidated and played a little scared and nervous,” Larkin said.
Geibel did battle to a 6-6 draw in the fourth quarter with all six points coming from Emma Larkin, the coach’s daughter, on a bucket and a four-for-four showing at the foul line. The freshman wound up tying for game-high honors with 10 points.
Coach Larkin saw too much disjointed and individual play from the Lady Gators for her liking.
“We didn’t play well together as a team,” coach Larkin said. “There was just not a good team approach today.”
The only other girls to score for Geibel were senior Maia Stevenson with three points and sophomore Giana Holonich with two.
Geibel is still in the midst of a rebuild. After back-to-back winless seasons, Larkin stepped in and led the Lady Gators to two wins last year and would like to see them bump that total up this season.
“I’m hoping we can pull it together and come back out tomorrow ready to go,” she said.
Geibel was scheduled to play host Brownsville at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
