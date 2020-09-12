Drew Cain rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns and Micah Finley ran for 126 and added three scores as Trinity scored seven first-half touchdowns on its way to a 49-26 win over visiting Ringgold in Big Eight Conference play Friday night.
Hillers quarterback Connor Roberts completed three of five passes for 110 yards and two TDs.
Kaden Kolson threw a 63-yard touchdown pass to Finley to start the scoring in the first quarter. Cain ran for a 9-yard TD and Roberts completed a 60-yard scoring strike to Kolson for a 21-0 lead and Trinity never looked back.
Finley scored on touchdown runs of 13 and 54 yards. Cain tallied TDs on runs of 9 and 80 yards. Tysean Lacks caught an 18-yard scoring pass from Connors.
Ringgold got two touchdown runs from John Polefko and one from Deondre Dotson. Braydon Fine accounted for the Rams' other touchdown on a 39-yard reception from Jason Walsh.
