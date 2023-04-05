Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 84F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.