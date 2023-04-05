The California boys nearly swept every event Tuesday afternoon for a pair of Section 6-AA victories against Bentworth and Beth-Center.
The Trojans defeated Bentworth, 128-14, and Beth-Center, 121-21.
California won every event but one against Bentworth.
The Trojans’ Niamh McClafin won the 1,600 in 5:21.43 with Bentworth’s Max Ivcic second in 5:21.59. Ivcic finished second to California’s Alex Pankratz in the 3,200.
California won the 3,200 and 1,600 relays. Noah Neil (110 high hurdles, 18.81; 300 intermediate hurdles, 47.22; high jump, 5-8), Lee Qualk (100, 11.41; long jump, 20-2), Steven Gwyn (800, 2:19.67), Zack Geletei (200, 27.87), Tanner Pierce (shot put, 47-11), DJ Armstrong (discus, 98-2), Fred Sherman (javelin, 123-3), and Chris Ross (triple jump, 40-8; pole vault, 9-0) all finished first for the Trojans.
Bentworth’s Anthony Washington won the 400 in 1:00.05, just .26 seconds ahead of California’s Ethan Coble.
Beth-Center’s Jason Zellie (1,600, 5:19.11), Teagan Veatch (200, 26.47), and Wyatt Pash (400, 59.99) secured first-place finishes against California.
Greensburg C.C. 122, Southmoreland 22 — The Centurions rolled to a Section 8-AA victory at Southmoreland.
Makai Trout-Lewis had the lone first-place finish for the Scotties in the shot put with his throw of 35-6.
California 99, Beth-Center 29; California 111, Bentworth 14 — The Lady Trojans were solid in both the field and on the track for a Section 6-AA triangular sweep of visiting Beth-Center and Bentworth.
California won all three relays against both teams.
Rakiyah Porter (100, 13.77; 300 intermediate hurdles, 59.52), Anastasia Georgagis (1,600, 6:10.74; 3,200, 14:07.75), Giana Smith (400, 1:09.26), Alina McClafin (800, 2:47.49), Morgan Ross (200, 30.14), Ava Fetty (javelin, 64-2), Morgan Ross (long jump, 15-2), and Ella Neil (triple jump, 32-1; high jump, 4-10) all finished first for the Lady Trojans.
The Lady Bulldogs’ Mackenza Spangler won the discus with a throw of 74-11 and Emilee Bevans took first in the 100 high hurdles with a time of 22.81 seconds. Spangler shared first place in the shot put with California’s Sam Smichnick after both threw 23-5.
Greensburg C.C. 81, Southmoreland 66 — Lexi Ohler won two races for the Lady Scots in a Section 8-AA loss to the visiting Lady Centurions.
Ohler won the 1,600 in 6:23.4 and 800 with a time of 2:38.8. The Lady Scots won the 3,200 and 1,600 relays.
Southmoreland’s Liz Boone cleared 4-10 to win the high jump. Lilly Wasmond threw 84-7 for first place in the javelin.
