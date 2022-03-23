The California (Pa.) softball team shut out Edinboro in the first game Tuesday afternoon, but was unable to secure the PSAC West Conference sweep against the visiting Fighting Scots.
The Vulcans defeated Edinboro in the opening game, 8-0, but the Fighting Scots rallied with a four-run inning for a 4-2 victory in the nightcap.
Winning pitcher Caleigh Rister had a pair of doubles, drove in two runs and scored twice. She scattered four hits in five innings, walked none and struck out five.
Southmoreland graduate Charity Henderson had a double, single, sacrifice fly, an RBI and scored a run for the Vulcans. Kaitlyn Achtermeier, Carlena Fiorilli and Salena Jaquay all finished with two hits.
California scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning for the early lead in the second game, but Edinboro responded with four runs in the top of the fourth inning for the come-from-behind win.
Fiorilli's solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning cut the deficit to 4-3.
Brooke Wilson finished with a double and two singles, while Fiorilli added two singles to her solo home run. Henderson drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.
Kelsey Barron took the loss, allowing three runs on three hits in 3.1 innings. She walked two and struck out two. Achtermeier pitched the final 3.2 innings, allowing one run on two hits with one walk and two strikeouts.
College baseball
California (Pa.) 8, Salem (W.Va.) 4 -- The Vulcans won their eighth game in a row with a non-conference victory over the visiting Tigers.
California improves to 13-3 overall, while Salem slips to 5-19.
Winning pitcher Roman Gill (3-0) pitched five innings, allowing two earned runs on seven hits with no walks and three strikeouts.
The Vulcans scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning. Jacob McCaskey had a run-scoring triple. Patrick Brogan singled home a run and California graduate Louden Conte capped the scoring with a solo home run.
Salem scored a pair of runs in the top of the fifth inning.
California got the runs back in the bottom of the inning when Louden Conte walked home a run and McCaskey scored on a balk.
Payton Conte drove home a run with a double in the seventh inning and McCaskey singled home a run in the eighth inning.
Geneva 6, Waynesburg 5 -- The Yellow Jackets were unable to hold a 4-3 lead and dropped the Presidents' Athletic Conference opener to the visiting Golden Tornadoes.
Geneva (1-0, 5-9) scored three runs in the top of the first inning, but Waynesburg responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning.
Brandon Durbin gave the Yellow Jackets (0-1, 4-9) the lead with a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Geneva tied the game in the top of the fifth inning and regained the lead with two runs in the sixth inning.
Waynesburg's Todd Burner belted a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning. The Yellow Jackets had the tying run on base after Bryce Bedilion singled with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, but was stranded.
Bedilion led the offense with two singles and a stolen base.
Ryan Sullivan took the loss in relief after he allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits in one inning of work.
Boys tennis
Mount Pleasant 3, Ringgold 2 -- The Vikings won two singles matches and split the doubles matches for a Section 1-AA victory over the visiting Rams.
Mount Pleasant improves to 2-0 in the section and 2-1 overall.
The Vikings' Ryan Borkowski won his No. 2 singles match in straight sets against Juraj Stasko, 6-4, 6-1. Aydan Gross dropped three game in his straight-sets victory against Ryan Cole at No. 3 singles.
Braden Heiser and Carter Mates secured the section victory with a 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (2) at No. 2 doubles against Andrew Noll and Luke Wallace.
The Rams' Bryan Nguyen won his No. 1 singles match against Mark Gallagher, 6-0, 6-4. Ringgold's Jacob Meyer and Brandon Nguyen defeated Eli Duvall and Cole Surman, 6-2, 6-3, at first doubles.
