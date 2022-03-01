The California University of Pa. men's basketball team opened the PSAC Tournament Monday night with a 72-55 victory over visiting Slippery Rock.
The Vulcans (21-8) advances to the quarterfinals with a road game Wednesday at 7 p.m. against top-seeded Indiana (Pa.). Slippery Rock ends the season at 17-12.
California led 42-33 at halftime and held a 21-point lead at one point in the second half.
Philip Alston once again led the way for the Vulcans with 24 points, making 10-of-12 field goal attempts. Zyan Collins had a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds.
Amante Britt led The Rock with 14 points, five rebounds and three assists.
