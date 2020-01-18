Indiana University of Pa. rallied from an early 22-4 deficit to catch and then pull away from visiting California University of Pa. in a PSAC West battle, 86-69, Saturday night at the Kovalchick Complex.
The seventh-ranked Crimson Hawks (15-1, 10-1) whittled the gap to 33-28 by halftime then went in front to stay when Chucky Humphries’ 3-pointer made it 53-51 with 13:25 remaining. IUP outscored Cal 33-18 the rest of the way.
Malik Miller and Dave Morris each scored 15 points in the second half to spur Indiana’s rally. Miller wound up with a game-high 22 points while Armoni Foster, Ethan Porterfield and Morris each had 17 points. Humprhries added 10 points.
The Crimson Hawks shot 69.7 percent from the field in the second half after connecting on only 30 percent of their shots in the first half.
Luke House scored 14 of his 18 points in the first half in leading the Vulcans (11-6, 7-4) and Tim Smith Jr. followed with 17. Zyan Collins and Brent Pegram chipped in with 13 points apiece.
