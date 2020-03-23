California University of Pa.’s Brent Pegram did something a Vulcans men’s basketball player hasn’t done in a decade.
The 5-foot-11 junior guard was named National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Second-Team All-District on Monday afternoon.
The all-district teams are selected and voted on by member coaches of the NABC in NCAA Division II and Pegram was one of 88 student-athletes chosen by the organization.
Pegram, who was earlier named to the All-Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West First Team, was third in the PSAC in scoring at 20 points per game. He hit double-figures in all 30 games and scored 20 or more points 13 times.
Pegram scored 601 points, the most for a Cal player since 1993 and seventh most for a single season in program history. He also is the Vulcans’ first 1,000-point scorer since Borris Mesnager accomplished the feat in 2006. He is currently at 1,100 career points.
Pegram scored a season-high 36 points against Carlow on Dec. 17.
In the PSAC this season, Pegram ranked first in steals (63), second in 3-point percentage (.384) and 3-pointers made (91), third in assists per game (5.1) and minutes per game (36:05), and fourth in both field-goals made and free-throws made.
Pegram was named to the All-PSAC West second team a year ago when he started all 27 games as a sophomore.
